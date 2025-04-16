Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings UCL DFS Picks & Preview for Wednesday, April 16: Semifinals On The Line

DraftKings UCL DFS Picks & Preview for Wednesday, April 16: Semifinals On The Line

Published on April 16, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy discuss Wednesday's two-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. 

Real Madrid are at home and need to overturn a three-goal deficit, while Inter host Bayern Munich up a goal. They give their thoughts on the games and breakdown DFS from a cash and GPP perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
FPL Gameweek 33 Differentials: Double for Man City
FPL Gameweek 33 Differentials: Double for Man City
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace Odds, Picks & Prediction for Wednesday, April 16
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace Odds, Picks & Prediction for Wednesday, April 16
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 15
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, April 15
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15