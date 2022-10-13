Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 11

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 11

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 13, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen jump in for a betting discussion of Gameweek 11 in the Premier League. Liverpool host Manchester City in the biggest match of the weekend despite the away side being a surprisingly big favorite. They go over their best bets for that match in addition to a couple others before getting to a Team Parlay that has hit in back-to-back weeks.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 23-13-1 for the season.

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Preview: Best Bets and Predictions for Brighton at Brentford
Premier League Preview: Best Bets and Predictions for Brighton at Brentford
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 12: More Goals for Bayern?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 12: More Goals for Bayern?
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks