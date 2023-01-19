EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 21

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on more massive matches in the Premier League for Gameweek 21. Arsenal host Manchester United in a match that could decide the title. They also look at struggling Liverpool and Chelsea before touching on Monday night's game between Fulham and Tottenham. Adam hit all four bets last week, while the Team Parlay has hit three straight. Can they keep it up?

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 44-30-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.