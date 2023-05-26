Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 38

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
May 26, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season, each giving 10 bets for Sunday's matches. In what seems like an impossible task given numerous teams have nothing to play, they dive deep into the betting trenches. On the heels of a successful corners betting season, Adam goes all in on corners for the final day. As for Chris, he's just looking for revenge from last season.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 76-57-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
