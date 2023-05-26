EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 38

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season, each giving 10 bets for Sunday's matches. In what seems like an impossible task given numerous teams have nothing to play, they dive deep into the betting trenches. On the heels of a successful corners betting season, Adam goes all in on corners for the final day. As for Chris, he's just looking for revenge from last season.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 76-57-2 for the season.

