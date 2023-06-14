European Season Recap, DFS Analysis, MLS/NWSL Content, Summer Preview

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik discusses a range of topics following Manchester City's completion of their treble after winning the Champions League final against Inter Milan. He touches on some DFS strategies, namely the one that won the most money in the final couple major contests. He also looks ahead to the summer and what kind of content you can find at RotoWire with fingers crossed for bigger MLS contests at DraftKings. It's the shortest pre-season of any sport, so there's little time to rest.

DISCUSSED IN SHOW

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.