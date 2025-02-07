FA Cup Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brighton vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Brighton and Chelsea meet on the south coast for a huge fourth round FA Cup match Saturday.

Brighton were battered over the weekend 7-0 by Nottingham Forest, which puts them in 10th place in the table. The Seagulls have struggled offensively lately and could use a confidence boost here against Chelsea.

Chelsea came from behind in the second half Monday to beat West Ham 2-1, putting them back inside the top four. The Blues have had their ups and downs this season, as that win over the Hammers was just their second Premier League win in their last seven chances.

FA Cup Best Bets for Brighton vs. Chelsea

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Brighton play a high defensive line, and the passes in behind are going to be there for Chelsea.

That happened when these teams met in September when Chelsea bagged four goals, all in the first half. Cole Palmer scored all of them on six shots with one coming from the penalty spot. While he didn't score, Nicolas Jackson also had plenty of opportunities, totaling five shots and 1.37 xG.

Jackson has been on a poor finishing run, failing to score in his last eight matches, though he's totaled more than three expected goals, so he's due for some positive regression.

I like the value on him at +210 to find the back of the net against Brighton.

Betting on Player to Score or Assist

Palmer is obviously important to Chelsea's attack given how he's transformed the team since joining from Manchester City last season. He likes to operate in the right half space, but he often floats around wherever he can find space.

This season only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have more combined expected goals and assists than Palmer. He also leads the Premier League in passes leading to a shot. His 14 goals have come from 37 shots on target and his six assists from 66 chances created.

Palmer will get chances for himself and his teammates in this match, it'll be a matter of converting them against what has been a leaky defense.

At -138 I love the value on the him to score or assist in this match.

Betting on Player Shots on Target

Georginio Rutter has become more involved in Brighton's attack after joining the team early in the campaign. More often than not he's taking guys off the dribble and operating in the right half space, which is a place Chelsea can be exploited.

Of those who have played 10-plus matches, Rutter leads the team, averaging 2.98 shots per 90 minutes. Of those 2.98 shots, 0.64 are on target and he's had a shot on target in three of his last five matches.

At +110, I like the value on him to have a shot on target in this match.

FA Cup Brighton vs. Chelsea Betting Picks

Nicolas Jackson Anytime Goalscorer (+210)

Cole Palmer to Score or Assist (-138)

Georginio Rutter Over 0.5 shots on target (+110)