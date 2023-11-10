FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Nov. 11

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Saturday offers a four-game Premier League slate before the November international break. Two sizable favorites in Arsenal and Manchester United lead the way. Both have implied totals over two goals and Newcastle, who are the slate's third-biggest favorite, look like a solid GPP pivot.

MATCHES (ET)

10:00 am: Arsenal vs. Burnley

10:00 am: Crystal Palace vs. Everton

10:00 am: Manchester United vs. Luton Town

12:30 pm: AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bukayo Saka, ARS vs. BRN ($23): There are three solid options at top-end prices: Saka, Bruno Fernandes ($24) and Callum Wilson ($22). Saka's been in a bit of poor form in terms of fantasy, though his goal and assist in the Champions League could be a sign of him turning it around. He and Fernandes are neck and neck as the top cash plays, but the injury concerns around Saka could tilt this decision towards Fernandes. Wilson would be an interesting GPP pivot as the slate's most-likely goalscorer. He has a limited floor and injury concerns of his own, so make sure you check the starting lineups, as always.

Gabriel Martinelli ($19) is a cheaper option for Arsenal if you need the salary and he would become a lock with all the sets if Martin Odegaard and Saka don't suit up, though Fabio Vieira could also come in and steal some. Eddie Nketiah ($19) is Arsenal's most likely goalscorer but is more goal dependent than Martinelli or Saka.

Rasmus Hojlund, MUN vs. LUT ($17): Manchester United are tough to peg down this season, but they're in a good spot to score against Luton Town. Hojlund is coming off of a brace midweek in the Champions League and is Manchester United's most likely goalscorer, third overall on the slate. Marcus Rashford ($18) was sent off midweek and while he has struggled this season he could be an option in tournaments against such a soft opponent.

Alejandro Garnacho, MUN vs. LUT ($13): Continuing the Manchester United trend, Garnacho has looked solid in DFS, putting together double-digit floors in recent starts. His price tag is too cheap to ignore on this slate and opens up a lot of salary elsewhere. Another cheap option is Kai Havertz ($13). In cash I lean towards Garnacho, but in tournaments I could see pivoting to Havertz or picking whichever player completes an Arsenal or Manchester United stack. Jack Harrison ($15) isn't in a great matchup against Crystal Palace, but he has upside and could be an option for GPPs.

DEFENDERS

Valentino Livramento, NEW at BOU ($11): Well, this is someone new. Kieran Trippier ($17) has been a staple of this article as the first defender into lineups for almost a year. However, I think they have priced him out for me on this slate even with his great floor. I will side with the other Newcastle full-back, Livramento, who can do a little bit of everything. Livramento played 45 minutes on the right wing in the Champions League, while Lewis Hall got the start at left-back before Miguel Almiron came on for Hall and shifted Livramento back to the defense.

Almiron will likely start Saturday, but if Hall gets another start, Livramento could have some extra juice offensively. Diogo Dalot ($14) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($13) are decent options, but I don't love their price tags. Alfie Doughty ($12) is over most set pieces for Luton and I'm not scared of the Manchester United defense, so he is a solid GPP option.

Dara O'Shea, BRN at ARS ($12): O'Shea takes on Arsenal and I expect him and teammate Jordan Beyer ($11) to be busy defensively throughout. You can also look at the Luton defense in Gabriel Osho ($8), Teden Mengi ($9) and Tom Lockyer ($12). I like the idea of correlating this defensive play with your stack in tournaments. For example, if you go Arsenal heavy you can bring in O'Shea and Beyer, who will be busy defensively.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS vs. BRN ($13): Arsenal have better win and clean sheet odds than Manchester United, so Raya gets the nod at the same price as Andre Onana ($13). After his recent performances, I likely wouldn't play Onana even if he was a few dollars cheaper. The Crystal Palace and Everton game has the lowest total on the slate, so I don't hate taking a shot on Sam Johnstone ($11) or Jordan Pickford ($10) to keep a clean sheet.

