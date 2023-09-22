FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 23

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Saturday and there's a five-game slate on FanDuel. The games are spread throughout the day which means there are two time slots of games not included in early lock. In case there are some different lineups than expected, prepare to make adjustments when those lineups do come out.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Julian Alvarez, MCI vs. NFO ($24): Manchester City are the largest favorite on the slate by a big margin. The role that Julian Alvarez has taken on with set pieces gives him a big floor and his goalscoring ability gives him massive upside. The set-piece floor makes me prefer him over teammate Erling Haaland ($26), who I currently view as needing a brace or he will bust at this price. Phil Foden ($18) is the other side of set pieces for Man City. He's a solid discount from both of his teammates, so he is in play in all formats, as well. When Man City is this big of a favorite you want to jam as much exposure as possible in cash games and more than likely in GPPs. One strategy in tournaments would be to go lighter on Man City and hope to pick out the goals with one or two players and spread exposure to other teams.

If you want a higher-priced pivot off of Man City, you can look to Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes ($22). He is over most sets and a direct pivot if you think Man City underperform. United's most likely goalscorer Rasmus Hojlund ($18) makes some appeal, as well. Of course, these options are really tournament only with Man City being the main priority.

Matheus Nunes, MCI vs. NFO ($14): Nunes had a great floor in his first Man City start, putting up almost 30 FanDuel points without a goal or assist. This price makes him the top value play on the slate. Yoane Wissa ($15) and Brentford are the third-biggest favorite and while he has cooled off since the first two games of the season, he comes in pretty cheap for a favored forward. These cheaper plays, along with some cheap defenders, make it pretty easy to play Man City heavily across your lineups.

Carlton Morris, LUT vs. WOL ($15): A cheap GPP team I like on this slate is Luton Town at home. I think you can try to pick out a goal on their side and Morris is the most likely candidate. Jacob Brown ($13) was decent in his lone start last weekend and makes appeal. This is a much needed game for them if they want any chance to stay up this season even though it's early in the season. I'm not scared of a matchup with Wolves.

DEFENDERS

Sergio Reguilon, MU at BRN ($12): Reguilon has been active for Man United since joining the club and I like going to him rather than pivoting off the top-priced Man City to get to other Man United pieces. Ryan Giles ($12) fits a mini Luton Town stack, as he's had a role on set pieces most of the season, assuming he's back in the starting XI. Josko Gvardiol ($9) is too cheap if you want to add to a Man City defender, as well.

Joe Worrall, NFO at MCI ($10): The Nottingham Forest center-backs make some appeal for their defensive upside at Man City. Worrall is in play along with teammates Willy Boly ($15) and Scott McKenna ($11). You can also look to the Burnley options at the back in Jordan Beyer ($12) and Ameen Al-Dakhil ($9) who should also be active against Man United.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson, MCI vs. NFO ($14): Man City have 55-percent clean sheet odds on this slate along with 84-percent win odds. FanDuel simply doesn't price the goalkeepers at a big enough price difference, making Ederson the top play in all formats. If you want a cheaper option, I like taking a shot on Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski ($10) in a home matchup I think they can win. Cash games goalkeeper becomes an easy plug and play for Ederson. The best move to move off him in tournaments would be to correlate your goalkeeper with at least one of your defenders for the possible clean sheet upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.