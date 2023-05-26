FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Sunday, May 28

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

We close out the Premier League season with the traditional 10-game slate Sunday and as always, things could get wild. There are some strong favorites and tons of ways you can go to get different in your lineups from the field. It has been an awesome season, so let's close this thing out strong!

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Roberto Firmino, LIV at SOU ($18): This is a starting point of Liverpool in general, but Firmino specifically is too cheap in my opinion for his goalscoring upside. He has the same odds to score as Mohamed Salah, who is a good play in his own right with a much larger floor than Firmino. In tournaments on a slate this big, I like the idea of prioritizing a stack or a couple mini-stacks because of the likelihood that a team or two will put up three or more goals. Cody Gakpo ($20) is the other member of the front line, but he is clearly secondary to the aforementioned Firmino and Salah.

Erling Haaland ($25) has the best odds to score, but I'm not overly excited to pay that price and on this big of a slate, I think you can make up his goal total somewhere else. If going to Man City, I would much rather play one or a combination of his teammates in Riyad Mahrez ($19), Cole Palmer ($16) or Kevin De Bruyne ($20). This isn't the greatest matchup for them and they really don't have anything to play for, but Man City are Man City at the end of the day.

Marcus Rashford, MUN vs. FUL ($21): The second biggest goalscoring odds on the slate goes to Rashford, and Man United are third biggest favorites at the time of writing. They have already secured their spot in the Champions League for next season, but I still think they want to go out on a high note. Bruno Fernandes ($23) is super expensive, but if you're stacking this team I have no problem with him.

Dwight McNeil, EVE vs. BOU ($17): It has been a strong end to the season for McNeil and he comes in at a discount from the top-priced guys. Everton are pretty strong favorites, even though that has been a death sentence at times, but they need a win desperately to stave off relegation. Of the projected starters, Abdoulaye Doucoure ($14) is actually the most likely to score, per the odds. He is somewhat goal dependent, but he comes in at a nice value price. Other options if you are stacking the Toffees are Neal Maupay ($13) and Alex Iwobi ($16).

If you decide to play the biggest favorite on the slate in Arsenal, I think you stack them up. Production can come from so many different guys that you almost just need to play multiple and hope they score a lot of goals and that is entirely possible in a matchup with Wolves.

Other value options include Yoane Wissa ($11) for super cheap in a matchup with Man City where they might not get their best shot. Jamie Vardy ($14) is in a must-win spot for Leicester and Elliot Anderson ($11) has played well in limited minutes for Newcastle, and they get a great matchup with a Chelsea squad who just wants the season to be over.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV at SOU ($15): Part of a Liverpool stack can certainly include Alexander-Arnold who has been really good of late. Kostas Tsimikas ($12) gives you a slight discount on the other side and is also in play, splitting sets with Alexander-Arnold. Pedro Porro ($14) is back to splitting sets with Son Heung-Min ($20), but he has great open-play value even when he doesn't have sets and Tottenham have a good matchup.

Jan Bednarek, SOU vs. LIV ($12): With so many teams in action, there are lots of center-backs in play for defensive stats. Bednarek and Lyanco ($11) face the team that I think creates the most pressure in Liverpool and should be able to rack up lots of defensive stats. Other options include Nathan Collins ($10), Craig Dawson ($10), Ben Mee ($11) and Lloyd Kelly ($10).

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford, EVE vs BOU ($12): As scary as it is, Pickford is not the highest price and Everton have the best clean sheet odds to go with good win odds. I think outside of finding these misprices, stacking your goalie with defenders for clean-sheet upside makes a lot of sense on a slate this big. Alisson ($14) is mispriced the other way, but if you are playing Alexander-Arnold or Tsimikas, he makes sense to round out that stack. Martin Dubravka ($11) is another strong option if you believe, like me, that Chelsea are packing it in for the season.

