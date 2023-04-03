FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, April 4

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Tuesday's midweek Premier League action features four matches highlighted by Liverpool traveling to Chelsea. Brighton are the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total on the slate, while the Chelsea and Liverpool matchup has the highest-implied goal total just under three.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Solomon March ($22) and Kaoru Mitoma ($20), BHA at BOU: March and Mitoma are both excellent from open play and play for the biggest favorite on the slate despite being away from home. Mitoma is slightly cheaper, but March has a split role on set pieces. Pascal Gross ($19) could also be a consideration due to his role on set pieces, though he lacks the open play upside of his teammates.

Mohamed Salah, LIV at CHE ($20): It's difficult to pay this much for Salah because he hasn't been at the prolific heights as prior seasons. That said, he's in solid form with four goals in his past three matches and a trip to Chelsea shouldn't be too much of a detractor. Salah is often a goal-dependent player, but he can rack up shots on target and chances created if things go Liverpool's way. If you're looking to play anyone in this match, I think he's the best bet to find the back of the net.

Evan Ferguson, BHA at BOU ($18): Ferguson could be recalled into the starting XI after missing Saturday's match with a minor issue. If starting over Danny Welbeck ($19), Ferguson would have the best goalscoring odds on the slate's biggest favorite. Rodrigo ($19), assuming he starts, has the best goalscoring odds on the entire slate, while other goal dependent players include Patrick Bamford ($17), Ollie Watkins ($21), Darwin Nunez ($19) and Joao Felix ($18).

Morgan Gibbs-White, NFO at LEE ($15): Gibbs-White is coming off of an impressive 31.9-point effort at the weekend against Wolves despite not scoring a goal or providing an assist. The attacking midfielder has been the main creator for Forest this season with 121 crosses and 52 chances created in 25 appearances. Other creative options include Bournemouth's Hamed Traore ($13) and Leicester City's James Maddison ($20). The problem with Traore and Marcus Tavernier ($17) is that neither is guaranteed for a full 90 (or to start) on a short week and opportunities will likely be limited against Brighton.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan, BHA at BOU ($11): Estupinan is cheap, provides attacking upside and is playing for the team with the best clean-sheet odds on the slate. He may not get on the scoresheet, but he's a good source of chances created as a defender with seven in his past two matches. Other defenders with attacking upside include Chelsea's Reece James ($12) and Ben Chilwell ($13), Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ($13) and Aston Villa's Alex Moreno ($10)

Kalidou Koulibaly, CHE vs. LIV ($11): If you want a center-back, Koulibaly is a solid option, especially if he's paired alongside Marc Cucurella again. Koulibaly was basically the lone cente-back for Chelsea at the weekend, though with Graham Potter mercifully sacked, he will probably have a proper option alongside him against the Reds. Other defenders with clearance and solid defensive floors include Felipe ($15), Marcos Senesi ($12), and Harry Souttar ($11).

GOALKEEPER

Alisson, LIV at CHE ($10): Although Liverpool have struggled defensively this season, this seems like a good spot to use Allison at a cheaper price. Chelsea are struggling to score goals so there's an opportunity for a clean sheet as well as a few saves. If looking to go even cheaper, Keylor Navas ($8) is playing in the game with the lowest-implied goal total on the slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ethan Sexton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: esexton18.