FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Wednesday, April 26

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Wednesday is a massive moment in the Premier League season as Arsenal meet up with Manchester City in a pivotal matchup for the title race. There are four solid favorites starting with Manchester City and Brighton, both around -185 to win, followed by Chelsea and Liverpool who are both over 50-percent favorites.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. ARS ($24): This seems like the same discussion for every Man City slate, but Haaland is expensive and clearly the most likely to score from the four matches. He has scored 12 goals in his last six appearances (yes, you read that right). There is some value elsewhere to get up to him, so I'm not as worried about the price. This team will certainly be fully up for this game with so much at stake, so if you want to pair Haaland with another teammate you can. Kevin De Bruyne ($19), Jack Grealish ($17) or a cheap Bernardo Silva ($13) all have some appeal.

In the upper-price range in lineups you don't go all the way up to Haaland, I think some solid pivots are Mohamed Salah ($21), who is in solid form, and Kaoru Mitoma ($21), who is the most likely goalscorer for the other biggest favorite and always has a strong floor. You aren't getting much of a price discount for the Arsenal pieces in this matchup, but if you want to pick out their goal you can with the likes of Gabriel Jesus ($19), Gabriel Martinelli ($20), Martin Odegaard ($19) or Bukayo Saka ($20). I just wouldn't go overboard as I don't expect them to have a lot of possession or score multiple goals.

Conor Gallagher, CHE vs. BRE ($13): This seems gross with the state of affairs for Chelsea, but Gallagher could potentially jump on a share of sets with Ben Chilwell ($12) as solid home favorites. He should have a decent floor here either way as a primary creator. I don't hate the idea of going to a mid-range price on Raheem Sterling ($15) as the most likely goalscorer for this team, either. I can also see going to a cheaper than usual Ivan Toney ($18) on the other side in the hopes that Chelsea are fully done for the season. He could be a lower-rostered brace candidate to help you win a GPP.

Facundo Buonanotte, BHA at NFO ($10): There are a lot of unknowns with the 18-year-old Buonanotte, but the price has enticed me enough on this slate. He has had limited playing time since joining the squad, but pitched in an assist back in March against West Ham. I don't expect him to go near a full 90, but playing an advanced role for the biggest favorite on the slate has to give you some interest. If you are stacking Brighton, you can certainly pair him with the aforementioned Mitoma, set taker Solomon March ($22) or Deniz Undav ($17) who is projected to start up front in this rotated lineup.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold, LIV at WHU ($14): The full production seems to be back for Alexander-Arnold, who has put up four assists in his last three matches and is in another good spot. Kostas Tsimikas ($11) is a solid play if he starts and he can get there with open-play value. Ben Chilwell ($12) should be over a majority of set pieces for Chelsea and has produced when in that role.

Rob Holding, ARS vs. MCI ($8): This is mainly about matchup and price. We haven't seen Arsenal in many matchups this season where they were dominated possession wise, but Man City projects to do so here. At this price, Holding should be able to generate a good amount of defensive stats and help fit in plays like Haaland up top. Others that fit this idea are Joe Worrall ($10), Felipe ($14) and Kurt Zouma ($13).

GOALKEEPER

Ederson, MCI vs. ARS ($10): The clean-sheet odds are similar for Brighton, Man City and Chelsea. I simply don't trust anything from Chelsea, so I will shy away from Kepa Arrizabalaga ($12). My second choice at the top of pricing would be Robert Sanchez ($13). Sanchez and Brighton have the best matchup on the slate in my opinion and I fully expect them to win. He may not be tested a great deal, but I think a few saves, a win and a clean sheet are all in the cards for Sanchez. Ederson is mispriced when you look at the odds. They are tied for the biggest favorite on the slate which would usually make him two or three dollars more expensive. If you need another cheap option, I like David Raya ($9) as a play against Chelsea.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.