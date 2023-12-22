FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 23

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

We have a loaded holiday weekend schedule which starts on Saturday. Newcastle, Fulham, and Tottenham are similarly lined favorites, making this a slate that we can target more than just one big favorite. These are my favorite ones since we don't have to overplay one spot and guess at the goals for that team, we can target floor plays and high upside spots across the slate.

FORWARD/MIDFIELDER

Callum Wilson, NEW vs LUT ($21): The top priced options on the slate don't have a role on set pieces and their floor comes from shots and drawing fouls. Wilson has the best goalscoring odds on the slate and the matchup for Newcastle is an enticing one. I view Mohamed Salah ($23), Son Heung-Min ($22), and Bukayo Saka ($22) as very similar plays, but Saka does have a split of set pieces. We have some solid mid-range plays, but not a lot of punt value so we may have to choose one of these instead of jamming in two.

Gabriel Martinelli, ARS vs LIV ($18): Martinelli jumped on a majority of set pieces in Arsenal's last game and had a great floor. I expect an open game between Arsenal and Liverpool which means if Martinelli continues to have this role he could excel. Andreas Pereira ($17) has a strong set piece role for Fulham and gets a good matchup with Burnley. Brennan Johnson ($16) has solid goalscoring odds for Tottenham and is a good mid-range option. Other options on Tottenham include Dejan Kulusevski ($20) and Richarlison ($19). Richarlison has three goals in his last two games and is a great tournament play as a pivot just off the top of pricing. Kai Havertz ($17) has had a strong turnaround to the year and is an attachment to a gamestack of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, BUR vs FUL ($14): Burnley are underdogs to Fulham, but Larsen has had a strong set piece role in every game he's played. This price tag gives us some much needed salary relief as well.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs LUT ($15): Trippier continues to have his strong role on set pieces and is one of the top defender options with Pedro Porro ($16). Both are in really good spots along with Trent Alexander-Arnold ($17) who has a majority of sets for Liverpool. It is rare that we have three defenders with this strong of a floor, but just like the top of pricing with forward/midfield you may only be able to pick one. Kostas Tsimikas ($13) is a solid option as well on the other side of Alexander-Arnold, as he has been even more attacking lately.

Alfie Doughty, LUT vs NEW ($11): Doughty has a strong set role for Luton and they are underdogs, but he has shown a good floor of fantasy points most of the year no matter the matchup. You can also look at the center backs for Luton as they should be busy defensively in Gabriel Osho ($13) and Teden Mengi ($11). You can also go to Burnley for the same defensive floor with Dara O'Shea ($10) and Jordan Beyer ($11).

Bernd Leno, FUL vs BUR ($13): Fulham have the best clean sheet odds on the slate and are favorites. Martin Dubravka ($12) and Newcaslte have the next best clean sheet odds making him a decent pivot option as well. Guglielmo Vicario ($11) is a decent option at home against Everton, who have been tough to beat of late. Matt Turner ($9) and Forest are in a toss up matchup with Bournemouth and he is very cheap if you need some salary relief.

