FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 9

The Premier League's loaded fixture schedule continues Saturday with a five-game slate over at FanDuel. We have similarly-lined favorites in every game making it one of my favorite slates. Brighton and Man United are the biggest favorites on the slate with the highest implied team totals.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MU vs BOU ($23): The three options priced above $20 are all in play, but I would rank Fernandes first on this list. He is splitting sets with Luke Shaw ($14), but he still has the majority for one of the biggest favorites on the slate. I'm not worried about the Man United offense, but it's the defense that concerns me. I am also concerned about the role for Pascal Gross ($21) after seeing Billy Gilmour ($14) take most of Brighton's sets in their last game. Bukayo Saka ($22) is always a solid floor and upside combo play and we do have plenty of value to fit these studs on this slate.

Evan Ferguson ($19) has the best goalscoring odds on the slate and is a solid GPP option for Brighton. Alejandro Garnacho ($17) has been in strong form and comes in at a solid price as well. In tournaments I don't hate the idea of mini stacks of a team that you like.

Anthony Martial, MU vs BOU ($15): Martial has some of the best goalscoring odds on the slate, but is probably more of a GPP option since he is goal dependent. Yoane Wissa ($15) and Brentford are solid favorites making him a strong option as the team's most likely goalscorer. Josh Brownhill ($15) has lost his role on set pieces recently, but has still shown a very strong floor as a mid-range option for tournaments.

Billy Gilmour, BHA vs BUR ($11): There are a few very interesting value options on this slate. Gilmour took most of the set pieces for Brighton last game over Pascal Gross. His floor has been excellent over the last two games and with Brighton as one of the biggest favorites on the slate, he is very tough to ignore at this price. Saman Ghoddos ($9) is also a strong value for Brentford as they get one of the best matchups in the EPL against Sheffield United. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde ($11) and Wolves are solid home favorites against Forest. With their current projected lineup, Bellegarde should be over most of the sets for them here, giving him a solid floor for a cheap price.

DEFENDERS

Luke Shaw, MU vs BOU ($14): When lineups come out on Saturday I would rather for Shaw to be out wide giving him more of an open play role, but I can't ignore his set piece share. If he is indeed out wide, I would consider him a cash game lock. Even if he is playing as a center back he can rack up defensive stats to go along with his set piece floor. Jack Hinshelwood ($11) scored a goal last game and gets another good matchup. Lucas Digne ($13) and Aston Villa have a tough matchup with Arsenal, but his open play and split of sets makes him an appeal in tournaments.

Hugo Bueno, WOL vs NFO ($8): Bueno gives us a cheap value option in a good matchup with Forest. Bueno gets forward and has assist upside. If you want to go to a defender in a strong defensive matchup, you can go to Marcos Senesi ($11) or Illia Zabarnyi ($11) for Bournemouth, or Auston Trusty ($10) or Jack Robinson ($10) for Sheffield going up against Brentford.

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken, BRE vs SHU ($12): Brentford have the second-best clean sheet odds on the slate and come in slightly below the top of pricing. Even though they are on the road, I really like the matchup for Brentford against Sheffield United. Jose Sa ($11) is another solid option at home against Forest and they have the third best clean sheet odds on the slate. Jason Steele ($12) and Andre Onana ($13) are the biggest favorites on the slate, but I have a tough time trusting either defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.