FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 24

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Erling Haaland, MCI at BOU ($24): Haaland is well above even odds to score in this match and even though he's on the road, he's impossible to ignore. Fading Haaland is usually a way to be different, but in this spot, a brace is in play and his top-end salary could be worth it. If you want to fade, Kevin De Bruyne is uncertain to play and while Manchester City are still substantial favorites, he's a significant loss to the entirety of the attack.

Bukayo Saka, ARS vs. NEW ($25): Saka features the highest salary on the slate after scoring six goals in his last four Premier League matches. In his worst of those four matches he returned 30.9 FD points and in his best, he returned 63.1. At home against Newcastle might not be the easiest match, but Arsenal are in flying form (in league play) and The Emirates has been a fortress. Across In Arsenal's last three home league matches, they've outscored opponents 10-1 and Saka's average is well north of 30 points.

Facundo Buonanotte, BHA vs. EVE ($17): Buonanotte comes in with more of a mid-range salary and some concerns about playing a little over an hour, but he's still been productive. He has six starts on the trot with two goals in that span and six chances created. Everton have been stingy defensively, but Buonanotte has thrived against low blocks, with his goals coming against similarly defensive formations from Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Jacob Ramsey, AVL vs. NFO ($14): Ramsey is in for a third start in a row and not only has he gone the full 90 in each of his last two, he's also eclipsed 12 floor points in both. The left winger hasn't produced nearly as much end product as he did in 2022/23, but he still likes to join the attack and when he's given starting chances, he's been productive. Nottingham Forest are likely the easiest of his three opponents in this run of form and at this low-end price, Ramsey is a nice option for a bit of salary relief with what seems to be a reliable floor.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW at ARS ($15): There is little to say about Trippier, as he's tied for the league lead in assists and is central to everything that happens going forward for Newcastle. The right-back is in for one of the toughest matches of his season and that's why he comes in at a slight discount, but he's still such an elite option and hard to fade. Trippier is also in some brilliant form with four goal contributions and nine chances created in the last four matches.

Illia Zabarnyi, BOU vs. MCI ($10): Zabarnyi is going to be in for some ridiculous volume against Manchester City, even at home. There are fewer things more certain than Manchester piling on the pressure and giving center-backs plenty to do defensively. Zabarnyi has been a guarantee to go the full 90 and he's efficient at piling up defensive contributions with 14 clearances, 12 tackles and four interceptions in the last five matches.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford, BUR at CRY ($10): Trafford was trounced last time out and he's conceded 13 goals in the last four matches. Those matches were against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City though, and Trafford has produced some solid showings. He faces a bit of a breather against a Crystal Palace side that doesn't feature Michael Olise or Eberechi Eze. Without the main two Palace attacking threats, Trafford comes in with the best clean sheet chances of any underdog goalkeeper.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.