FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday's Premier League slate at FanDuel is an intriguing one for daily fantasy players, as there's no overwhelming favorite in the three matches and no traditional top-six side on the slate. Aston Villa are the biggest favorite at home against Fulham with the highest-implied goal total above 1.70, while Leeds and Leicester have the highest-implied match total near three goals. Meanwhile, Crystal Place against Wolves has the lowest-implied total below 2.5.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Ollie Watkins, AVL vs. FUL ($23): Watkins has the highest goalscoring odds on the slate, but at only +100 I'm not sure you need to pay this price. It's a little different when Erling Haaland is $24 with -180 or better odds to score. In fairness to Watkins, he's been in incredible form, excluding Saturday's match, having scored no less than 23 fantasy points in six of his last seven matches. Watkins is the best goal-dependent player on the slate followed by Leeds' Rodrigo ($19), who is expected to start at home against Leicester City. Though if Patrick Bamford ($14) started, he'd be a great value play, also as a goal-dependent fantasy forward.

James Maddison, LEI at LEE ($21): I'd rather pay up for Maddison as the player with the third highest goal odds on the slate, but one who can do more than just score goals. Maddison has an excellent floor of double-digit points based on his chances created while also having upside in the match with the highest-implied goal total on the slate. He's coming back from an illness, but should be ready for a full 90 Tuesday with a near-monopoly of set pieces.

Emiliano Buendia, AVL vs. FUL ($17)/Andreas Pereira, FUL at AVL ($18)/Michael Olise, CRY at WOL ($16): There's an argument to ignore any player over 20 bucks and instead using a more balanced lineup with these three players on the slate. I've listed them in the order I prefer them but all three have double-digit point floors with goal involvement upside as the main creative options for their respective teams. Pereira and Olise get slight boosts because of set pieces, as well.

Matheus Nunes, WOL vs. CRY ($11): Nunes is fairly cheap for a player who has a solid floor derived not just from chances created but also tackles and fouls drawn. His downside is that he's in the lowest-implied total match on the slate, so you probably won't get a goal or assist from him. Still, he's a solid salary-saving option for those looking to pay up in other roles.

DEFENDERS

Alex Moreno, AVL vs. FUL ($11): There isn't a ton to love in terms of attacking full-backs Tuesday with Moreno leading the charge at a pretty reasonable price. Moreno disappointed at the weekend against Brentford, but he had posted 22.3 and 18.8 FanDuel points in his previous two matches. The main worry for him on a short week is that he will probably get subbed off again and won't get a possible clean-sheet bonus.

Of course, there's also a chance Lucas Digne ($8) starts at left-back over him. Moreno is used for his attacking in this Villa system and home against Fulham, he may have the most upside of any defender on these six teams. Timothy Castagne ($13) and Kenny Tete ($12) are players in a similar style to Moreno if you have money to spend.

Wout Faes, LEI at LEE ($12): Faes has been a clearance machine of late with 17 in his past three matches. Leeds and Leicester have the highest-implied match total, so opportunities to defend seem abundant making Maximilian Wober ($11) a decent option on the other end of the pitch, assuming he starts again.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone, CRY at WOL ($10): The Palace-Wolves match has the lowest-implied total on the slate and $10 seems like a fair price even in a road matchup with a Palace side that haven't allowed a goal in their past two matches. Johnstone has also been making a ton of saves no matter the opponent, so that's also a boost if the clean sheet and/or win don't happen.

