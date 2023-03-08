FanDule DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The Round of 16 continues Wednesday with two matches that have a one-goal differential heading in. I think this makes for a strong GPP slate, as my favorite thing to do to get different is not only play the side that needs to push but also the leading side in hopes that if things get knotted up that the game opens up. Bayern and Tottenham are solid favorites with the Bayern vs. PSG match having a larger implied total by almost a full goal.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Harry Kane, TOT vs. MIL ($20): Tottenham will start this match down 1-0 on aggregate and will be pushing hard at home to get things tied up. Kane has the best goalscoring odds on the slate and is even a slight discount from the PSG duo of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Son Heung-Min ($18) hasn't been great recently, but he makes a ton of sense if you are going heavy on Tottenham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ($14) and Dejan Kulusevski ($16) make for GPP pivots and they come in at discount prices. In GPPs, I don't mind the idea of playing multiple Tottenham pieces and then running it back on the other side with less popular plays in guys like Olivier Giroud ($18), Rafael Leao ($17), or set-piece taker Sandro Tonali ($12). If Kane or another Tottenham piece gets an early goal we could see fireworks in this match.

Kylian Mbappe, PSG vs. FCB ($22): PSG will need to push and will be without Neymar. Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($22) will likely be doing it all here for them and I have tons of interest in both. They will likely split sets, as well, giving them a little more floor and upside. Warren Zaire-Emery ($8) provides a value price tag and I think he makes a lot of sense with Mbappe or Messi with the thought that he is the one getting involved on either side of a goal.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, FCB vs. PSG ($16): On the other side of this match, I have lots of interest, as well, especially in GPPs. This is the largest total on the slate by quite a bit and fits the bill that PSG get an early goal and then fireworks ensue. Choupo-Moting has the second best goalscoring odds on the slate and is a fair discount from the top of pricing. Joshua Kimmich ($18) will take sets for Bayern here and is a very strong play as usual. The other Bayern pieces are in play with the largest implied total and I rank them Kingsley Coman ($19), Jamal Musiala ($17), and Thomas Muller ($16), though the starters are far from guaranteed.

DEFENDERS

Alphonso Davies, FCB vs. PSG ($13): Davies has been stellar lately for Bayern in league play and I think that carries over here. I think this is a fair price with some of the values we can plug in at our second defender spot or at the forward/midfield spot. Theo Hernandez ($14) would be my second favorite pay up on this slate and fits if you are going to stack the lower total game to be contrarian.

Ivan Perisic ($13) makes some sense in a matchup where Tottenham will likely be on the front foot. He also fits in a clean sheet stack with keeper Fraser Forster. Pairing Perisic with Kane is a solid combination in GPP contests for a combination of floor and upside.

Fikayo Tomori, MIL vs. TOT ($9): As always, I like to target center-backs who will be busy defensively and Tomori fits that bill against a Tottenham team that will need to push. Others include Marquinhos ($8), who also has set-piece goal upside, and Pierre Kalulu ($10) who fits pretty much the exact same mold as Tomori in the same matchup.

GOALKEEPER

Fraser Forster, TOT vs. MIL ($13): Tottenham have the best clean sheet odds by quite a bit in the lowest implied total between the two games. I will likely stay away from Gianluigi Donnarumma ($8) and Yann Sommer ($12) in a game with over a three-implied goal total. If I can't get up to Forster, I don't hate the idea of going to the other side with Mike Maignan ($9) with the idea that Milan should see a multitude of shots, giving him a solid floor with saves.