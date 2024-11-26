Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 13

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Fraser Forster (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Guglielmo Vicario has been ruled out for an extended period with a broken ankle, so Forster will likely take over as the starting goalkeeper, at least until January. Forster hasn't been a Premier League regular in the last two seasons, but he's featured regularly in Europa League. He's an experienced goalkeeper playing for a top side with a home matchup against Fulham in Gameweek 13.

DEFENDERS

Radu Dragusin (5% Fantrax, 8% Sleeper): There's not a ton of upside with Dragusin, but he continues to start with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero dealing with injuries. His ceiling mostly comes from clean sheets, as seen by his 12.5-point performance in the 4-0 win at Man City, but like Forster, Dragusin is playing for a top club and has a good run of fixtures upcoming.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Emerson (15% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): Emerson has posted back-to-back double-digit point efforts boosted by an assist and two straight clean sheets. It's not the best week to pick him up with Arsenal up next, but following that match West Ham don't face another title favorite until the end of December. He has some upside with at least three crosses in six straight matches, which is about all you're looking for on the waiver wire.

MIDFIELDERS

Joao Gomes (16% Fantrax, 13% Sleeper): I recommended Pablo Sarabia last week, but it was Gomes who ran the show Saturday, scoring and assisting while posting 24 fantasy points in an impressive display. Gomes now has 20-plus point efforts in two of his last three starts coinciding with Wolves turning the corner in league play. A good run of matchups is on the cards as well with Wolves facing the easier part of their schedule over the next month.

Omari Hutchinson (45% Fantrax, 40% Sleeper): Hutchinson leveled the score to earn a point against Manchester United on Sunday, scoring 15.5 points during the match. The midfielder has been quietly reliable capable of putting up double-digit floor points in any matchup due to his creative role for Ipswich. The ceiling isn't always the highest with his side often being underdogs, but Ipswich have a decent run of matchups until the end of December.

FORWARDS

Ismaila Sarr (27% Fantrax, 42% Sleeper): Sarr starred at the weekend scoring and providing an assist during a 24.5-point performance in the draw with Aston Villa. He's forward eligible while playing in an attacking role for Palace and has a solid floor due to his ability to both create and take shots while his ceiling was shown Saturday. Palace have been begging for someone who can provide a spark and Sarr has done just that.

Adam Armstrong (21% Fantrax, 35% Sleeper): I recommended Armstrong last week, though it was a pretty lukewarm add as he headed into a matchup against top-of-the-table Liverpool. After scoring and assisting against the Reds, I'm much more bullish on him, not just because of the goal involvements but because he continues to start as a forward-eligible player. Southampton are in a rough run of fixtures with Brighton and Chelsea up next, but Armstrong is still worth rostering for those in need of depth at the position.