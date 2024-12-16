Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 17

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Martin Dubravka (1% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): With Nick Pope out due to a knee injury, Dubravka took over the starting keeper role and scored 12 points during Saturday's 4-0 win over Leicester City. Dubravka is an excellent stream in Gameweek 17 against Ipswich Town and beyond since he'll be available in almost every league.

DEFENDERS

Djed Spence (1% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Spence made his first league start of the season Sunday, scoring 24.75 points while providing an assist during Spurs' 5-0 win over Southampton. It's not guaranteed Spence continues in the starting XI over Pedro Porro, but Destiny Udogie was injured in the match with Porro coming off the bench. If Udogie has to miss time, Spence could find himself in the starting XI a few more times over the holiday schedule.

Matty Cash (22% Fantrax, 30% Sleeper): Cash has started back-to-back matches in more of an attacking role for Villa, scoring once while totaling four shots, four crosses and four tackles. It hasn't been a great season for Cash, but he's worth rostering as a defender-eligible player who's regular starting further up the pitch. Starting higher up the pitch will depend on the status of players like Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey, who seem doubtful to return to 100 percent in the coming week.

MIDFIELDERS

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (3% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): Wolves are in shambles at the moment, but Bellegarde is an intriguing add for those looking for midfield depth. He does a little of everything, offering tackles as well as chances created, though a role on set pieces never really materialized after being the main set-piece taker at Strasbourg before his move to the Premier League. The downside is that with a new manager, it's unknown what the formation or starting XI will look like. That means it could be Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia, Thomas Doyle, Goncalo Guedes or Hwang Hee-Chan benefitting, something that likely won't be answered this week.

Jacob Murphy (38% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper): Murphy only moved up 12 percent after last week's article, but he came through with a 25-point brace during the 4-0 walkover of Leicester. Murphy continues to start and has excellent upside, especially in home matches against bottom feeders. The schedule remains strong this weekend against Ipswich with Murphy in another spot to produce.

FORWARDS

Ismaila Sarr (41% Fantrax, 42% Sleeper): I recommended Sarr ahead of Gameweek 13 and this is officially last call before he moves past the 50-percent threshold following his 37.5-point outing during the 3-1 win over Brighton. Sarr is a bit boom or bust, but his ceiling is a week-winning performance for your fantasy team. Sarr is basically everything I was hoping Daichi Kamada would be at Crystal Palace, except he has the bonus of being forward eligible for fantasy lineups.

Crysencio Summerville (36% Fantrax, 31% Sleeper): Given West Ham's struggles, Summerville has seen a bit more time in recent weeks and that's only expected to continue with Michail Antonio out for the season. Summerville has played well when on the pitch, scoring eight and 15 points in his last two outings (prior to Monday's match at Bournemouth) for a West Ham side that needs some more punch in attack.