Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 22

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Antonin Kinsky (12% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Kinsky held his own in the North London derby on Wednesday, conceding twice while making three saves. The goalkeeper should have an easier time against Everton and looks set to start moving forward for Spurs, at least until Guglielmo Vicario is back. A keeper for a big six side is typically worth rostering no matter the scenario and Kinsky has started strong.

DEFENDERS

Djed Spence (15% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Sticking with Spurs, Spence should see a run of starts with Destiny Udogie out for the foreseeable future. While Spence hasn't shown much going forward, he's been a safe bet in terms of tackles and clearances and could see an uptick in attacking stats for a more favorable matchup against Everton.

Sven Botman (39% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Botman has started back-to-back Premier League fixtures after returning from an ACL injury at the start of the month. Newcastle are in excellent form and have another decent shot at a clean sheet at home against Bournemouth. Botman was a stalwart in the Newcastle back four prior to his injury and has four clearances in each of his first two starts.

MIDFIELDERS

Jesper Lindstrom (3% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): David Moyes kept Lindstrom out of the starting XI in his first match in charge, but the midfielder came off the bench with a 31-minute cameo against Aston Villa. Lindstrom looks likely to return to the XI against Spurs, as Everton are looking for any kind of spark. It's not a great matchup on paper and it's been a bit of a disappointing season for Lindstrom, but he's an excellent creator who could thrive in a larger role.

Bilal El Khannouss (13% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper): El Khannouss has been solid of late scoring 7.5, four and eight fantasy points over his last three starts without a goal involvement. Playing in attacking midfield for Leicester isn't the best situation, but El Khannouss has a decent enough floor to take a flier on. A home match against Fulham isn't one to fear and could be another strong spot for El Khannouss.

FORWARDS

Goncalo Guedes (13% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Forward is looking especially thin on the wire this week with Guedes being one of the few readily-available forwards who should crack the starting XI. Guedes hasn't been particularly efficient of late after a purple patch to end 2024. A showdown with Chelsea should prove to be tough, but Guedes has some upside, especially if he remains in the starting XI.

Paul Onuachu (5% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Speaking of forwards to take a punt on, Onuachu has started three of Southampton's last four league matches scoring 10, six and five points. Despite Southampton's struggles, a forward who starts with regularity is rare on the waiver wire. With so many matches there's always the chance for rotation, with Onuachu falling to the bench against Manchester United. Still, when starting he should be a capable option.