This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Vicario returned from his month's long absence due to an ankle injury and was the top scoring goalkeeper after his six-save clean sheet against Manchester United. Spurs' injury-plagued back line is always a risk, but they actually have some depth now with Kevin Danso a regular. Vicario is a readily available keeper from a big-six side and gets an excellent matchup against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 26.

DEFENDERS

Sticking with Spurs, Spence has been in this article periodically over the past few weeks, but he's starting to flash a bit more attacking upside of late. The full-back scored 18.5 points during the win against United and while the shutout did some heavy lifting on his point total, he had a season-high four crosses while creating a chance. His main downside going forward is that Destiny Udogie is healthy again and those two expect to battle for minutes.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

I don't like to do repeat players in back-to-back articles, but while Dorgu rose 37 percent from last week's article, he needs to be well over the the 50-percent cutoff after impressing with five crosses, two chances created and four tackles against Tottenham on Sunday. The attacking upside is there for Dorgu and he should continue to have opportunities since a good portion of United's attacking and midfield pieces are on the sideline.

MIDFIELDERS

I'm cheating a bit since Nwaneri is over 50-percent rostered after his roster percentage rose following last week's article and the injury to Kai Havertz. The winger has a goal involvement in three straight starts in all competitions and was the top scoring midfielder in the Gameweek 25 weekend with 29 points against Leicester City. If Nwaneri is still available in your league he's a priority pickup.

Alcaraz was another standout midfield performer from the weekend, hitting 27 points while scoring and assisting during the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. It was Alcaraz's first start since joining Everton at the start of the month, but it may not be his last after the dominant display. His main obstruction from starts seems to be Abdoulaye Doucoure, who may not be too difficult to unseat from his starting role despite missing just one match due to suspension. Everton are looking to score with David Moyes in charge instead of the neanderthal-level football of Sean Dyche.

FORWARDS

Beto is on fire at the moment, bagging four goals in his three Premier League starts since taking over for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Even when Calvert-Lewin is ready, it's not guaranteed Beto will be removed from the XI given his form, which is reason enough to add him in fantasy circles.

Onuachu was a recommendation a few weeks ago and he's played well with three goal involvements over his last four matches. It's not easy to recommend a player from Southampton, but Onuachu is a widely available starter at forward who is in good form, while teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana could also feature in this article if he continues to start.