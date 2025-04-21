Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 34

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

The most important thing is that Sa is back in goal following a late scratch Sunday against Manchester United. However, if available, he's my streaming keeper of the week with a home match against a Leicester City side that has scored just two goals in their last 10 matches. If Sa misses out, I'd have no issue using Wolves backup Daniel Bentley following his 14.5-point clean sheet win over Manchester United.

DEFENDERS

I don't love recommending the same player on back-to-back weeks, but Sessegnon needs to be a priority pickup after only going up one percent in the past week. Sessegnon is a defender-eligible player who is lining up in the attacking third for Fulham and producing, as he scored 24.5 points on the back of an assist while also chipping in five tackles during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea. As long as Sessegnon continues to line up in the attack, he's a cheat code as a defender-eligible player in fantasy given his unmatched upside (for a defender) paired with clean sheet bonuses.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

It's a double Fulham recommendation week at defender, as Tete made his first start since December against Chelsea, scoring 12 points in 78 minutes while firing three shots and making three tackles. The matchup is right to be bullish on Fulham in Gameweek 34. They face relegation-bound Southampton with Tete having attacking upside from right back.

MIDFIELDERS

Wieffer is kind of the reverse of Sessegnon as a midfield-eligible player who lined up at right-back for Brighton on Saturday, scoring 19 points after providing an assist, creating two chances and making five tackles. Wieffer isn't guaranteed to start with Sunday being his first since December, but he's widely available and Brighton have nothing to play for outside of pride, meaning another start is possible against West Ham.

Garner has started back-to-back fixtures, scoring a combined 17 points despite not having a goal involvement. His well-rounded game in defensive midfield is a viable one for fantasy purposes. He's as capable of creating a chance as he is of making a tackle, with nine in his last two starts. Garner also has at least a shared role on set pieces when in the starting XI helping to raise his floor.

FORWARDS

George made an 11-minute cameo Sunday against Fulham, turning the tide with his first career Premier League goal. The issue is that George is unlikely to start after totaling just 96 league minutes across six substitute appearances for the Blues this season. Still, it seems like he's preferred over Christopher Nkunku for the backup No. 9 role, which means he should continue seeing minutes off the bench.

Fullkrug has been in this article a lot lately, and I'm going back to him after he finally started this weekend against Southampton. The forward rewarded manager Graham Potter for the opportunity by providing an assist while scoring 15.5 points in the 1-1 draw. Fullkrug should (hopefully) continue to start since he's finally healthy after missing the majority of the campaign in his first season with the Hammers.