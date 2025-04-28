Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 35

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale (21% Fantrax, 28% Sleeper)

There's only a few more weeks to pick on Leicester City, so might as well keep doing it even when they're facing another relegation club. Leicester simply can't score and supposedly picked up four first-half injuries in their most recent loss to Wolves. Ramsdale hasn't kept a clean sheet in the league since December, but the opportunity will be there this weekend.

DEFENDERS

Ryan Manning (4% Fantrax, 9% Sleeper)

If Manning played for a different club, he'd have made this article sooner after totaling an assist, two shots, six chances created and 16 crosses over his last three starts. Those numbers are worth rostering this week against Leicester, though maybe more important, he's been playing more and closer to full 90s under interim manager Simon Rusk.

Kostas Tsimikas (25% Fantrax, 18% Sleeper)

Teammate Conor Bradley could also fit this analysis if Liverpool rotate following their clinching of the Premier League this past weekend. There's no guarantee either will start, but with nothing to play for, they could make the starting XI and would have some of the highest upside from defender on waivers.

MIDFIELDERS

Brajan Gruda (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper)

In my opinion, Gruda deserves a start after his seven-minute cameo against West Ham in which he provided two assists to turn the tide in Brighton's favor. There's always been talent in Gruda's boots, but the playing time has been sporadic since joining Brighton from Mainz in the summer. We'll see if manager Fabian Hurzeler agrees with me and throws Gruda into the XI against Newcastle.

Joe Willock (15% Fantrax, 11% Sleeper)

Willock returned to the starting XI Saturday due to the Joelinton injury. He scored nine points on the back of two shots and three chances created in just 67 minutes. Willock could remain in the starting XI if Joelinton misses more time, though given his injury history, he'll likely be one of the first subs Eddie Howe makes.

FORWARDS

Daniel Jebbison (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper)

Evanilson will be suspended this week, offering Jebbison a chance to start as the lone available true striker at the club. While the matchup is awful away to Arsenal, they have their focus on Champions League, so rotation is likely. If Jebbison doesn't start, look for Dango Ouattara to play in the No. 9 role as Marcus Tavernier possibly returns to the XI.

Mathys Tel (42% Fantrax, 33% Sleeper)

Tel continues to start for struggling Spurs and has performed well when given the opportunity. That'll likely remain the case as long as Son Heung-Min is out injured. There is some worry about rotation with the Europa League semifinals ahead, but Tel has been getting regular minutes in league play and a matchup against West Ham isn't as difficult as the Liverpool one this past weekend.