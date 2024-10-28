Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 10

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa (28%-rostered at Fantrax, 20% Sleeper): Sam Johnstone (4% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper) may be back in time for the weekend, but whoever starts for Wolves would be my streaming pick of the week at home against Crystal Palace, who have been lowest-scoring team in the league. Palace picked up their first win in Gameweek 9 against Tottenham, but they remain a lackluster attack averaging less than a goal per match.

DEFENDERS

Mads Roerslev (2% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): There's no guarantee that Roerslev will see another start against Fulham, as he entered the XI this past weekend due to an injury to Kristoffer Ajer. That said, Roerslev was excellent against Ipswich, scoring 15.75 fantasy points while providing an assist from five crosses and five chances created. That kind of attacking output won't happen every week, but Roerslev showed his ceiling against an inferior opponent and a matchup against Fulham isn't one to fear. Going further, if you want to stock a Brentford full-back, Rico Henry could be back in the starting XI sooner rather than later.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (28% Fantrax, 32% Sleeper): While Ashley Young continues to impress at the other full-back position, Mykolenko has returned from injury to start back-to-back fixtures, posting 13.75 and 8.75 points. Mykolenko has totaled two chances created and five crosses on top of four tackles and six clearances, adding some attacking output to his defensive floor. Everton face bottom-of-the-table Southampton at the weekend and that's a matchup to take advantage of.

MIDFIELDERS

Will Hughes (1% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Hughes is worth monitoring moving forward after coming off the bench and scoring 11.5 points despite not having a goal involvement during the 1-0 win over Tottenham. He's not guaranteed to start, but he was impressive Sunday, crossing five times from five corners while creating four chances. Hughes has created eight chances in his last two appearances showing upside even in a week Palace attack. Jefferson Lerma suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham and Adam Wharton is dealing with a continual groin problem, so Hughes should see plenty of starts in the near term.

Samuel Szmodics (8% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper): Szmodics is also no guarantee to start, but he could remain in the starting XI after scoring and taking three shots in a 15-point performance during the 4-3 loss to Brentford. Also helping future minutes is that Chiedozie Ogbene may be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury last match. If he starts against Leicester, that's reason enough to take a flyer on Szmodics, who has attacking upside after leading the Championship in goals last campaign.

FORWARDS

George Hirst (2% Fantrax, 1% Sleeper): Hirst was the fifth-highest scoring forward this past gameweek, scoring and assisting during his first ever Premier League start en route to 22 points against Brentford. Like Szmodics, he's no guarantee to remain in the starting XI over Liam Delap (who subbed on and scored Saturday), but he's a widely available forward who could start which is a rarity on waivers.

Crysencio Summerville (23% Fantrax, 24% Sleeper): Summerville entered at half-time against Manchester United on Sunday and changed the game with a goal while also creating three chances in a 20-point return. I expect Summerville's performance to get him a start this week against Nottingham Forest and he could remain in the XI while Mohammed Kudus is suspended. Summerville scored 20 goals in the Championship last season at Leeds and may start over Carlos Soler in the next couple matches.