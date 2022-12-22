Fantrax Finds: Waiver Pickups For Gameweek 17

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Bernd Leno (28-percent rostered): Leno gets a good matchup to kick off the Premier League return against a Crystal Palace side that has only scored 15 times in 14 league matches. Leno has two clean sheets on the season and has allowed 24 goals in his 13 starts, but this doesn't look to be a high-scoring affair on paper.

Fraser Forster (one percent): If Hugo Lloris is given the match off after returning from the World Cup, Forster makes for the bonafide stream of the week at the keeper position away against Brentford. While Brentford aren't the worst side, they don't score a ton of goals and Forster would give is a top-six side keeper to stream which is a rare occurrence.

DEFENDERS

Hugo Bueno (five percent): Bueno started five straight matches for Wolves before the World Cup break cementing himself into the starting left-back role. He offers some upside in attack compared to most defenders on the waiver wire as he's sent in 18 crosses and created six chances while providing an assist. The matchup with Everton isn't one to fear, so there's potential for a clean sheet, as well.

Harry Maguire (20 percent): Has Maguire worked himself back into Erik ten Hag's good graces after a solid World Cup? It's hard to say, but he may be given a start against Nottingham Forest with possibly both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to be given a little more time to return from the World Cup. I'm not the most confident in Maguire, as he's mistake prone and also no guarantee to start in what would be the final match of the game week, but there is clean-sheet upside to go along with defensive stats (and a random shot or two).

MIDFIELDERS

Kaoru Mitoma (47 percent): Mitoma has started back-to-back matchups, scoring once and providing an assist while scoring over 13 and 19.5 points, respectively. Mitoma seems to have the type of game that provides Fantrax players with a nice floor, crossing eight times and creating 10 chances in just 309 minutes. This is probably the last chance to pick him up before he exceeds the 50-percent roster percentage, as he's likely a starter moving forward with Alexis Mac Allister out the next two matches following an impressive World Cup.

Crysencio Summerville (44 percent): This isn't the best week to start Summerville with a match against Manchester City, but we have to talk about him after his performances leading up to the World Cup. Summerville hasn't scored below 10 fantasy points in his past four matches, starting three while scoring a goal in each. He's earned a starting spot for Leeds with the only hope being that he maintains some degree of the form he had before the break. Even if the goals dry up, Summerville has taken 11 shots, crossed four times and created five chances in his 10 appearances.

FORWARDS

Anthony Elanga (16 percent): Forward is as thin as ever, but Elanga presents a nice streaming opportunity if he can get the start against Nottingham Forest. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho's status unknown, Elanga should be the beneficiary in a premium matchup. He hasn't played much under Erik ten Hag, but the youngster has ability, scoring twice and providing two assists while taking 21 shots, crossing 21 times and creating nine chances in 21 appearances last season.

Eddie Nketiah (18 percent): Like Elanga, opportunity presents itself for Nketiah after the injury at the World Cup to Gabriel Jesus. Nketiah likely gets the nod up front for the Gunners at least until they dip into the January transfer market. Nketiah isn't the player Jesus is, but he has taken eight shots and created three chances in just 140 minutes, which comes after scoring five goals last season. He's worth a flier at a thin position until he loses the gig.