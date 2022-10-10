Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 11

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Lukasz Fabianski (48-percent rostered): Fabianski went up three percent after being in this spot in last week's article but remains just underneath our cutoff after Sunday's 3-1 win over Fulham. It's another good matchup for the Hammers this weekend as they head to a Southampton side that have scored the third-fewest goals (eight) in the league this season. West Ham have turned a slow start to the season around with back-to-back victories and Fabianski is allowing fewer than a goal per match on average.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (22 percent): Kepa was an oversight by me last week as the keeper kept a clean sheet against a toothless Wolverhampton side. The keeper has started back-to-back Premier League matches for the Blues, allowing a goal while making four saves. A chance to stream a top-six keeper is rare and Chelsea have a strong matchup at the weekend against Aston Villa, who have had offensive issues with consistency. Kepa seems to be the preferred option at the moment to Edouard Mendy, but there is at least some chance that Mendy reclaims his starting role.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (39 percent): It's time to jump back on the Estupinan train after a tough past two matches against Spurs and Liverpool have knocked his rostership down. I remain a big fan of the wing-back in the Marc Cucurella role as new Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi continues in a similar formation to what Graham Potter had used. Estupinan is a rare offensive threat to be found on the waiver wire at the defense position, as he's whipped in 11 crosses in his four starts. With his next two matches being against Brentford and Nottingham Forest, this is a good time to snatch Estupinan back up if he was dropped in your leagues.

Ryan Sessegnon (49 percent): Sessegnon is a priority streamer any time he's in the starting XI, as he's averaging just over eight fantasy points in standard scoring when he's started for Spurs. The wing-back has offensive upside, registering nine shots and 17 crosses on the season while scoring one goal. I prefer Sessegnon to Matt Doherty (55 percent), but both should be considered for streaming when playing in Antonio Conte's wing-back roles.

MIDFIELDERS

Philip Billing (39 percent): Billing continues to play in an advanced midfield position and as a result keeps sniffing the back of the net for the Cherries. His last goal was a team-high third of the season for Billing, which is a bit surprising. Using players from Bournemouth isn't going to be that exciting for anyone, but Billing has a well-rounded game with six shots and six chances created on the season to go along with 14 tackles and eight interceptions. The next two matchups are also solid with a trip to Fulham at the weekend followed by a home tilt against Southampton.

Amadou Onana (29 percent): Onana has taken over a starting role for Everton and looks to be a solid accumulator for fantasy players on Fantrax. I admit there isn't a ton of upside here, with the midfielder providing no shots on goal and just three chances created in eight matches, but Onana possesses a solid defensive game that has led to five games of more than six points. This week may not be the best time use him against Spurs, but a strong run of games follows with Everton not facing another top-six side until New Year's Eve.

FORWARDS

Odsonne Edouard (25 percent): Edouard has scored in back-to-back matches including one against Chelsea. The forward faces competition up top from Jean-Philippe Mateta (six percent), but he's started the past two games for Palace and has five starts to Mateta's two on the season. Forward is getting increasingly thinner each week and if you missed out on Patson Daka last week, this is another chance to get someone who's not popular and actually starts at the position.

Adama Traore (43 percent): This may also be the last chance to grab Traore before he heads over the 50-percent threshold after grabbing his first start of the season and responding with an eight-point performance in 71 minutes during a loss to Chelsea. The key thing for Traore is you don't need him to score to be effective, as he is an excellent stat accumulator in the attacking third. He whipped in seven crosses during Saturday's loss, showing what he can do and has been one of the most effective players at drawing fouls, as he's drawn 112 over the past two seasons. The only question is playing time but Wolves are desperate for goals with a league low three on the season and Traore can provide a spark that many on their roster cannot.