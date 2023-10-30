Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 11

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (39-percent rostered): Johnstone has struggled in his last two matches against Tottenham and Newcastle, resulting in negative point totals, but an upcoming matchup against Burnley is just what the doctor ordered. Johnstone's last match against an opponent that struggles going forward resulted in a 20.25-point clean sheet against Nottingham Forest to cap off a run of three straight clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

Vitaliy Mykolenko (30 percent): Everton have been inconsistent over their last six matches, but one constant has been Mykolenko, who has started six straight with at least six Fantrax points in five of those six matches. A matchup against Brighton isn't the easiest, but it's at home and Mykolenko offers some attacking upside from full-back with 10 crosses and four chances created with 20 tackles in his last four matches. Jarrad Branthwaite is a less attacking option who has also played fairly well in recent weeks, including 18 clearances in the last two matches.

Charlie Taylor (one percent): On the flipside of Palace's good matchup is Burnley and Taylor, who scored a wonderful goal at the weekend. I wouldn't expect another goal anytime soon as that was his first in six seasons, but there's a decent chance for a clean sheet against a Palace side who have scored just eight goals. Taylor isn't a complete zero going forward, either, with four shots, a chance created and five crosses in his last three appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Andros Townsend (four percent): Townsend is still around and signed with Luton Town to try and keep them in the Premier League. I'm not sure Townsend will ever get enough starting minutes to be a consistent option especially since Luton are underdogs in almost every match they play. Still, in just 49 minutes through two substitute appearances, Townsend has scored 14 Fantrax points. If he becomes a starter there is upside on Fantrax as a player who crosses, creates chances and takes corner kicks, though Luton have heavily rotated and it's not clear what Townsend has left in the tank.

Nicolo Zaniolo (27 percent): Zaniolo has started two straight matches and five of Villa's last six, seemingly knocking Leon Bailey down the depth chart. Zaniolo hasn't been great for Fantrax purposes yet, but I'd rather get on board by adding him now as long as he's starting. Zaniolo has never been a major factor in terms of goal involvements throughout his career, but he has a strong profile for Fantrax in terms of shots, crosses and chances created while playing for an Aston Villa side who are flying with wins in four of their last five Premier League matches.

FORWARDS

Sasa Kalajdzic (two percent): Kalajdzic is a possibly beneficiary of an injury to Pedro Neto (hamstring) potentially giving him a starting role for the next handful of weeks. Kalajdzic has scored twice from the bench this season, but he hasn't been a prolific goalscorer since 2020 when he scored 16 in 33 appearances with Stuttgart. An ACL injury sidelined him for nearly all of 2022/23, but he's been fit the last couple months and could get some chances as a starter, and like Chris Wood two weeks ago, he's worthy of a pickup based on that alone.

Neal Maupay (five percent): Another readily available forward who could see a start this weekend is Maupay after providing an assist in each of the last two matches, including at the weekend from the bench. Maupay's best chance at a start would be if Brentford shift back into a 4-3-3 formation with Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo on the wings, allowing Maupay to work through the middle. Rodrigo Muniz could also be handed his full debut for Fulham as their forward woes continue.