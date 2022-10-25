Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 14

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Vicente Guaita (24-percent rostered): This is a rare spot to take a look at using Guaita, who hasn't been great conceding 16 goals in 11 starts. As always with keepers, though, it comes down to the matchup and Crystal Place have a favorable home game against Southampton, who have scored only 11 goals this season.

Gavin Bazunu (seven percent): Bazunu was sort of an afterthought recommendation in last week's article, but he responded with a 17.25-point clean sheet away at Bournemouth. I've personally used Bazunu a lot this season, with mixed results, but this is a solid weekend to look at the keeper in the reverse of the above matchup at a less than rampant Crystal Palace.

DEFENDERS

Vitaliy Mykolenko (48 percent): Mykolenko is a surprise entrant among the top-20 point totals at defender on Fantrax after a boost at the weekend from his 18.5-point total in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace. Facing Fulham this gameweek is another chance for a strong performance, as he contributes some offensive ability with 19 crosses and nearly double-digit chances created, to go along with his defensive stats at full-back.

Romain Perraud (15 percent): Perraud went up 11 percent from last week's article after putting up a 21.5-point effort that included an assist to go with a clean sheet against Bournemouth. Perraud has upside in favorable matchups, which he'll get against Crystal Palace, as an offensive threat from left-back for Southampton.

MIDFIELDERS

Harrison Reed (10 percent): Reed has back-to-back games with double-digit points, including a 22 point game at the weekend against Leeds. The midfielder has started all 12 games for Fulham, scoring twice and providing an assist while creating the second most chances on the team with 15. Reed gets another solid matchup in Gameweek 14 taking on Everton at home and is worth a spot for those needing midfield help.

Curtis Jones (14 percent): Jones returned from a calf injury during mid-week action and then drew a start during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest playing the full 90 minutes. If Jones remains a member of Liverpool's midfield three going forward then now is the time to pick him up before his roster percentage truly skyrockets. It's not that Jones is necessarily a must own, scoring and assisting only once in 15 appearances a season ago, but any member of a top-six side's starting XI is worth a pickup just to see what happens.

FORWARDS

Willian (37 percent): Willian is in excellent form providing back-to-back matches of 15.5 and 19 points while scoring his first goal for Fulham during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leeds. He's past his peak, but is worth a pickup if he remains a starter at a thin forward position. While full 90s may be a thing of the past, he can contribute not just through goals and assists but also with peripheral stats such as shots, crosses and chances created.

Danny Ings (41 percent): It may be time to pick Ings back up, not just after netting a brace Sunday but also because he's started Aston Villa's last three matches. As we know, forward is a thin position, so the chance to roster a starter is one that shouldn't be passed up. Ings was off to a rough start to the season, but he is a proven commodity with 51 Premier League goals scored since 2018. The question is if he'll keep that starting role under new manager Unai Emery.