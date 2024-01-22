Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 22

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Dean Henderson (13-percent rostered): It doesn't feel great to recommend a keeper after allowing five goals, but Gameweek 22 is a new week and different matchup. Henderson has started five-straight league matches for Palace and while two have resulted in negative Fantrax points, the other three have resulted in no less than 6.25 points. It's this matchup that stands out for Palace, however, as they get a home fixture with Sheffield United, the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League.

(Editor's Note: Use our new schedule difficulty tool to view the next 10 gameweeks for every team).

DEFENDERS

Conor Bradley (23 percent): Bradley was an elite stream the weekend after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out, as he scored 22 points, which included an assist, four crosses and a chance created on top of a clean sheet. Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss more time, so Bradley is likely to remain in the starting XI at home against Chelsea.

Valentin Barco (zero percent): The path to playing time may not be available for Barco after joining Brighton from Boca Juniors. That said, he's a name to keep an eye on as Brighton have dealt with a ton of injuries this season and Roberto De Zerbi isn't afraid to rotate with Europa League play continuing. It's hard to guarantee instant success for Barco if he were to get a chance, but the Brighton wing-back roles are a coveted spot to invest in for fantasy managers.

MIDFIELDERS

Maxwel Cornet (seven percent): I recommended Said Benrahma in my last article, but after he picked up a red card it was Cornet who drew the start and scored for West Ham during Sunday's match against Sheffield United. Cornet has barely played this season and could be back on the bench pending the injury status of Edson Alvarez heading into the Hammers' next match. If starting, Cornet is worth a flier next time out against Bournemouth as he has a game suited to Fantrax scoring. Going back to the 2021/21 season with Burnley, he had 10 goal involvements, 47 shots and 55 crosses in 26 appearances.

Gustavo Hamer (44 percent): Hamer has scored double-digit points in three straight and four of his last-five appearances with just two assists and no goals over that time. Hamer is a well-rounded option in midfield with seven shots, 13 crosses, seven chances created and three tackles in his last two starts for the Blades. His continued role on set pieces boosts his floor and while Sheffield United continue to struggle, they have a decent run of upcoming fixtures with matches against Crystal Palace and Luton Town sandwiching a home clash against Aston Villa.

FORWARDS

Ben Brereton Diaz (seven percent): Brereton Diaz made me look good by scoring a debut goal at the weekend after recommending him in my last article. It's likely going to be an up-and-down run with Sheffield United to close out the season, but Brereton should start most weeks and is readily available on waivers. The last time he played for an English side he was great, despite it being in the Championship with Blackburn.

Danny Ings (10 percent): Ings made just his second league start of the season at the weekend, scoring over 30 Fantrax points despite not scoring or assisting in the match, which may be one of the crazier lines of the season. While the matchups won't be much easier, Ings could be in line for an extended run in the starting XI due to injuries to Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta, the suspension of Said Benrahma and Mohammed Kudus' involvement at AFCON. A starting forward is always worth speculation especially with a home matchup against Bournemouth in Gameweek 22.

I didn't add Timo Werner (61 percent) in my last article as he wasn't in the player pool yet, but if he's still available he should be a priority add after joining Spurs on loan. He debuted with an assist and should continue to start the next few matches pending Spurs' injury situation and international absences.