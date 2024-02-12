Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 25

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Caoimhin Kelleher (17-percent rostered): Kelleher started at the weekend after Alisson was ruled out of Saturday's match, likely due to illness as the flu was going through Liverpool's camp. Liverpool have an upcoming double gameweek and if Alisson remains out, Kelleher is the best pickup of the week against Brentford and Luton Town. Brentford and Luton Town also have two fixtures this scoring period, but I can't advise either Mark Flekken (32 percent) or Thomas Kaminski (27 percent) with both having difficult matchups.

If Alisson returns as expected, whoever starts for Brighton between Jason Steele (14 percent) and Bart Verbruggen (eight percent) would become the stream of the week away to Sheffield United.

DEFENDERS

Tariq Lamptey (11 percent): Lamptey has started back-to-back matches scoring 12.5 and 4.25 points in Brighton's last two matches. As always, health is the major concern when rostering Lamptey as he did leave with a knock against Tottenham and has battled numerous issues the last few seasons. He's expected to recover in time to start against Sheffield United where he'll have a boosted shot at a clean sheet to go along with attacking upside. The injury to Jack Hinshelwood also opens up more playing time if Lamptey can stay healthy himself.

Sergio Reguilon (32 percent): Brentford have a double gameweek, though they face Liverpool at home before going on the road to take on Manchester City. That's as bad a two-game stretch as you can get, but Reguilon has enough of a floor to be worth a pickup if available. The wing-back finally showed his ceiling with an assist in a 24.25-point performance against Wolves and has crossed nine times while creating two chances and 10 tackles over his last two starts.

MIDFIELDERS

Matheus Nunes (40 percent): I'm not that excited to recommend Nunes, but he's started two of City's last three fixtures and did provide an assist during a 20-point performance at the end of January against Burnley. Throw in City having a double gameweek and it makes him a bit more interesting, though he lacks a ton of attacking upside. But because rotation is expected for City, it does seem like Nunes will get at least one start and upside is always possible for anyone in their side.

Curtis Jones (34 percent): Again, it's not that exciting to recommend Jones, but his starting place seems more assured than Nunes' as he's started five straight league matches for Liverpool, keeping Harvey Elliott out of the starting XI. Jones would most likely need a goal involvement to break double-digit points in any one match, but he has enough of a floor to get to 15 or so points across two games while having more attacking upside than teammate Wataru Endo (nine percent).

FORWARDS

David Datro Fofana (25 percent): Fofana probably should've made the cut last week in this article after scoring a brace from the bench against Fulham. He made the starting XI against Liverpool, scoring a useful 7.5 Fantrax points with no goal involvement. Fofana spent the first half of the season on loan at Union Berlin from Chelsea making 16 appearances in all competitions and he already has more goal involvements in just three appearances at Burnley. He should continue to battle for starts while in good form for a Burnley side that lacks a consistent goal threat.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (13 percent): Hudson-Odoi is in excellent form with a goal in back-to-back matches and three goal involvements across his last three starts for Forest, scoring double-digit Fantrax points in each match. Hudson-Odoi is rosterable and startable for managers needing a boost at forward, but he has a difficult three-match stretch after this week's home clash against West Ham which will see Forest face off against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton.