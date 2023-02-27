Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 26

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Vicente Guaita (33-percent rostered): Guaita has been one of the regulars in this section all season whenever he finds himself in a good matchup. The goalkeeper is coming off a 17-point clean sheet against Liverpool at the weekend and now sees an away trip to Aston Villa. Guaita has a ton of save upside of late, making 24 in his past five league matches, and four of those appearances ended with over nine fantasy points.

Illan Meslier (32 percent): I'm recommending Meslier agai after his 12.25-point clean sheet win against Southampton. An away trip to Chelsea comes at the weekend, but Chelsea are not a team to fear right now. The Blues scored one goal in all competitions in February and have been outscored by Real Madrid in England in 2023.

DEFENDERS

Felipe (20 percent): Felipe has started the last two matches for Nottingham Forest, putting up 10 and 6.25 points. In three appearances since joining the club, the center-back has 20 clearances, three blocks and four tackles, showing a solid defensive floor. Forest have conceded seven goals in those appearances, so there may not be a ton of clean sheet upside, though a matchup against Everton next is a rare chance to potentially keep one.

Vladimir Coufal (40 percent): Coufal has started every match since the World Cup break and though he's not back to his peak performance when he originally joined West Ham, the full-back has been pretty solid. Coufal offers decent attacking upside on top of his defensive duties, crossing 84 times and creating 16 chances in his 18 appearances. West Ham face Brighton and Aston Villa in the next two weeks, making Coufal a solid stream at the defender position. One worry is that he was subbed off at half time of the win against Forest, so that may be something to monitor this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Pablo Sarabia (40 percent): Sarabia has started four-straight matches with his last two resulting in double-digit fantasy points. Sarabia plays in an attacking role for Wolves and scored his first goal with the club during Friday's 1-1 draw with Fulham. The midfielder has a game that suits Fantrax, as seen by his nine shots, 22 crosses and seven chances created in his five appearances since joining the club in January.

Hamed Traore (35 percent): Traore remains here for the third week in a row after posting 15 points in one of the worst matchups imaginable this past weekend against Manchester City. That's four-straight matches of at least 9.5 Fantrax points since joining Bournemouth despite not yet scoring or providing an assist. Traore continues to have a set-piece monopoly (with Marcus Tavernier injured again), adding to his impressive floor which has seen him average seven crosses per match.

FORWARDS

Manor Solomon (three percent): Solomon has goals in three-straight matches despite not starting any of them. With results like that, it seems like a matter of time before he carves out a more permanent role, though Marco Silva could continue to use him in a super-sub role. With forward always a thin position for consistent production, Solomon is worth a speculative add with the hope that he breaks into the starting XI soon.

Raul Jimenez (42 percent): Jimenez seems back to full fitness and saw his first goal involvement of the season with an assist during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Fulham. Jimenez has had success in the Premier League before, so if he can work his way back into an every-match starter up top for a Wolves team desperate for goals, he is worth a flier. Admittedly, the next three contests are not the best matchups, facing Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle, but Jimenez's playing time should be monitored during that stretch if you don't have a spot for him on the bench.