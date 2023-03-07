Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 27

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Jason Steele (three-percent rostered): Steele took over starting keeper duties for Robert Sanchez on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet and scoring 13.25 Fantrax points in the 4-0 win over West Ham. A double gameweek is on the horizon for Brighton with favorable matchups against Leeds United and Crystal Palace. Steele is an excellent pickup as long as he continues to start over Sanchez, which seems likely given manager Roberto De Zerbi's recent comments.

Fraser Forster (22 percent): Forster has been playing well of late in the absence of Hugo Lloris, keeping two clean sheets in his last three matches and scoring six fantasy points despite losing at the weekend to Wolverhampton. The keeper has a good run of upcoming fixtures with Spurs not facing a traditional top-six side until April 27 against Manchester United.

DEFENDERS

Rico Henry (48 percent): Focusing on double gameweeks leads us to Henry who gets trips to Everton and Southampton in Gameweek 27. Henry plays every match for Brentford and while he isn't always the biggest point contributor, he has popped up with 20.75 and 13.25 points in two of his last five matches. These matchups are not ones to fear for Henry, so there is clean sheet potential with a small upside of a goal or an assist.

Lewis Dunk (33 percent): Brighton get a double gameweek, making Dunk, Adam Webster (21 percent) and if he can recover from injury, Tariq Lamptey (35 percent) solid pickups. Dunk is probably the safest option in terms of defensive floor points, as he leads Brighton in both clearances and blocks, while Lamptey seems unlikely to start both matches, injury or not.

MIDFIELDERS

Harvey Elliott (30 percent): Elliott was a part of the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United at the weekend providing one assist in a 17-point effort. That's two-straight starts for Elliott and two-straight double-digit point returns on Fantrax. The Liverpool midfield has been a problem area for the club this season, so Elliott has more than a fair chance of cementing himself in the starting XI if he can continue to churn out strong performances.

Hamed Traore (35 percent): I'm not trying to be lazy by listing Traore for the fourth-straight week, but he remains an excellent pickup who I believe hasn't exceeded 50 percent due to missing out on the matchday squad against Arsenal with an injury. It's a another tough matchup against Liverpool, even if he's back in the squad, but I remain bullish on Traore following four starts of no less than 9.5 points, including a 15-point performance against Manchester City.

FORWARDS

Manor Solomon (32 percent): Solomon is up 29 percent after last week's article and he made good on his inclusion by scoring a goal during Monday's 3-2 loss to Brentford, his first Premier League start. It was the fourth-straight game with a goal for the forward and it seems impossible for him not to continue in a starting capacity while in this form. Of course, that also means this could be the last week to pick him up in your league.

Danny Welbeck (42 percent): Welbeck is one to monitor this week if he can return to the starting XI for the double gameweek against Leeds and Crystal Palace. He scored off the bench at the weekend and though he's lost his starting role to Evan Ferguson, the latter hasn't been at the same level that helped him win the job. Welbeck would get two excellent matches if he can start, but he'd still hold some value with two bench appearances of 20-plus minutes.