Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 29

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Jason Steele (11-percent rostered): Steele was a recommendation after taking over starting duties from Robert Sanchez and now gets a double gameweek against Brentford and Bournemouth. The keeper has kept two clean sheets in his first three starts while making seven saves. As Brighton's starting goalkeeper, he's not just worthy of streaming but also a viable starter going forward in fantasy.

Keylor Navas (26 percent): Navas is another double gameweek goalkeeper with matches against Wolves and Leeds United. Both are in the bottom half of the league in terms of goals scored, with Wolves being tied for the league-low total of 22. Navas is averaging two goals conceded per match, but he has a clean sheet and 18 saves since joining Forest in January.

DEFENDERS

Harry Souttar (11 percent): Souttar and Leicester are another club with two matches this week, taking on Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Neither club is one to fear in terms of goalscoring, giving Souttar a boost in clean sheet odds, while he's a valuable source of defensive floor stats, averaging over a block and a tackle a game with 25 clearances in his seven appearances. He returned from international duty with an ankle knock but figures to be fine with a week of rest.

Emerson (five percent): Emerson has become a locked in starter when fit for West Ham, playing both left-back and left wing-back depending upon the team's tactical setup. With a double gameweek on the horizon, he's a solid bet for those looking for a defender with some offensive upside as he has 18 crosses and five chances created in his past six starts.

MIDFIELDERS

Hamed Traore (37 percent): Welcome back to the list, Mr. Traore. He had been a pickup in this article for weeks before suffering an injury which kept him out two matches at the start of March. Traore's game suits Fantrax perfectly as he has averaged over six crosses and two chances created an appearance in his short Premier League career. He takes set pieces with or without Marcus Tavernier and has a double gameweek against Fulham and Brighton.

Joao Gomes (nine percent): Gomes drew a start in Wolves' previous match, scoring a respectable 5.5 Fantrax points in a 4-2 loss to Leeds. Gomes is no guarantee to maintain a starting role, but if he's in against Forest he makes for a deeper pickup for those looking for midfield help. Gomes can play in an attacking role and does have one goal in just 156 minutes.

FORWARDS

Evan Ferguson (34 percent): Ferguson's rostership has dropped following some lackluster performances, but a double gameweek against Brentford and Bournemouth could be the right time to pick him up. He should start over Danny Welbeck, at least for one of the matches and although he hasn't scored in the league since January, he scored for Ireland over the international break.

Wilfried Gnonto (48 percent): Gnonto left Italy's European Championship qualifier on Sunday with an ankle injury, so he may not be available, but if he is he would be a solid stream in a double gameweek against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. The attacker has been excellent when fit, with five goal involvements, 35 crosses and 18 chances created in his 16 appearances. If Gnonto is unavailable, Crysencio Summerville would make for an interesting midfield stream, as well.