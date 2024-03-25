Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 30

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (18-percent rostered): Petrovic gets a home match against lowly Burnley at the weekend and it provides him an excellent shot at getting to double-digit Fantrax points for the first time since the end of January. Chelsea aren't the most trustworthy of sides, especially defensively, as Petrovic has just two clean sheets in 12 league starts, but their 42-percent clean sheet odds are the highest on the slate with Burnley being the second-worst goalscoring team in the Premier League.

DEFENDERS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (37 percent): Wan-Bissaka is in line for his first league start since the middle of January due to injury. He returned from injury playing 71 minutes in the FA Cup before the international break and given the left-back injuries, he figures to start at right-back and Diogo Dalot at left-back. He isn't the most exciting player going forward, but he's a strong source of tackles and interceptions combining for eight and 11, respectively, during a four match run of starts at the turn of the year.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Daniel Munoz (21 percent): It's an away trip to Forest for Crystal Palace, but despite being on the road, it remains one of the better fixtures in the Premier League due to Forest's inability to score goals. Munoz is playing at wing-back under Oliver Glasner and that's resulted in two double-digit point games in his last three starts, meaning he's surprisingly is one of the better defensive streaming options of the week.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Murphy (12 percent): I'll keep recommending Murphy as long as he can start ahead of Miguel Almiron in Newcastle's front three. He's not a lock to start this weekend with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron both healthy, but the latter has struggled and it could be 50-50 for the job on the right wing. Murphy is an excellent player for Fantrax scoring as he's crossed 18 times, created four chances and taken four shots over his last four appearances despite only starting once. He even took some corners against Chelsea, something that could continue if Kieran Trippier remains out.

Jack Harrison (37 percent): Harrison has started three-straight matches for Everton, but he hasn't scored above 3.5 points in any of those matches, going 90 minutes just once. That said, the underlying stats have been pretty solid as Harrison has taken two shots, created two chances and crossed 11 times over those starts. Harrison isn't the safest bet, but he plays in a wide role and is tasked with sending in crosses for target-man forwards giving him decent assist upside.

FORWARDS

Beto (six percent): Speaking of Everton target-man forwards, Beto is below 10-percent rostered despite starting back-to-back matches for the Toffees, scoring once and taking six shots. I'm not going to act like he's a great player with just two goals in 23 appearances this season, but he has a starting No. 9 role at the moment and a good matchup against Bournemouth up next. He has the job over Dominic Calvert-Lewin and deserves to be picked up as long as he's starting.

Oliver McBurnie (18 percent): I don't feel great about recommending McBurnie, but like Beto he is a low-rostered forward who has a starting role with his side. Does it feel good recommending a forward whose team has scored 24 goals this season? No, but McBurnie is the joint leading scorer on the team and scored 8.5 points with no goal involvement during his last appearance. A home match against Fulham isn't one to fear and a potential role on penalties could mean a goal from the waiver wire for your squad.