Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 35

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Neto (24-percent rostered): Neto is the streaming pick of the weekend as he faces off in a home match against Chelsea. Chelsea remain one of the most inept squads in front of goal and Neto has been in good form conceding just once in the past two matches, while making seven saves in back-to-back double-digit point efforts.

DEFENDERS

Manuel Akanji (49 percent): Akanji starts nearly every match for Manchester City which means that he always has a chance to pick up a clean sheet. That said, the profile isn't the greatest for Akanji as City defenders don't put up as many peripheral stats with their club always in possession of the ball.

Adam Webster (27 percent): Webster and Brighton get a home matchup against Everton, which presents them with another shot at a clean sheet. Webster isn't as exciting as some of his defensive teammates, but he provides clean-sheet upside while accumulating floor points primarily from blocks and clearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Curtis Jones (21 percent): Jones has started six-straight matches for Liverpool with half of those resulting in double-digit-point efforts. If he continues to start, Jones is worth a pickup for Saturday's match against Brentford with both of his goal involvements coming in his past four matches, and three of his past four games netting him double-digit Fantrax totals. Harvey Elliott (32 percent) and Fabinho (45 percent) are other viable Liverpool midfield options, though are slightly more popular at Fantrax.

Jefferson Lerma (23 percent): Lerma had what will likely be his best match of the season at the weekend, scoring two goals in a 26-point effort. No matter, there's some reason to add Lerma for those needing midfield depth. I wouldn't expect more goals or assists, but Lerma has not scored fewer than five points in nine of his past 10 matches. It's not an exciting fantasy profile, but Lerma can be a solid contributor for desperate managers.

FORWARDS

Julio Enciso (42 percent): Hopefully you picked up Enciso last week, as he's jumped up 34 percent from last week's article and rewarded everyone with two assists in the 6-0 win over Wolves. At the moment, any starter for Brighton is worth picking up which includes Deniz Undav (12 percent) if Evan Ferguson remains out with injury.

Carlos Vinicius (three percent): Vinicius drew his first start in the last four matches Saturday, scoring a goal during Fulham's 2-1 loss to Manchester City. This is a good week to stream Vinicius as Fulham take on the leaky defense of Leicester City on Monday. With Aleksandar Mitrovic set to return from suspension following the match, this is a one-and-done week for Vinicius if he starts against the Foxes.