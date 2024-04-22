Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 35

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Martin Dubravka (40-percent rostered): Dubravka has posted back-to-back double-digit point performances on Fantrax, keeping clean sheets against Spurs and Fulham. Newcastle have the best matchup in the Premier League in Gameweek 35, as Sheffield United come to St. James' Park, bringing with them the lowest goal total in the league.

DEFENDERS

Kristoffer Ajer (18 percent): Ajer returned from a one-match absence Saturday, scoring 16.25 Fantrax points despite no goal involvement and also no clean sheet . He lined up at right-back, leading to a boost in his attacking output with three shots and two crosses along with three tackles and five clearances. Brentford go on the road to an inconsistent Everton attack at the weekend.

Ben Davies (11 percent): Due to the injury to Destiny Udogie, Davies is a likely candidate to see an uptick in playing time at left-back for Spurs the remainder of the season. Davies has not played a match since February, but in that game against Wolves he scored 10.25 points on the back of three shots, three chances created and six crosses showing his attacking upside at left-back. With Udogie out for the rest of the season, the role is there for the taking for Davies.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Schade (22 percent): Schade is no guarantee to start, but he has goal involvements in back-to-back matches from the bench after returning from a long-term injury. The attacker has upside if he can work his way into Brentford's starting XI as a capable crosser of the ball who is in good form in a super sub role.

Adam Wharton (39 percent): Wharton has become a locked-in starter for Palace and hasn't scored below 5.5 points in any of his last three matches. The midfielder doesn't offer a ton of attacking upside with just one goal involvement in 11 Palace appearances, but he's a tackling machine with 10 over his last two contests with five clearances. Throw in a chance created or two and Wharton is a depth option at midfield for those looking for help at the position.

FORWARDS

Morgan Rogers (10 percent): Rogers was a recent recommendation, but he remains too low rostered as he has just one match without double-digit points in his last four contests while starting six straight in league play for Aston Villa. Rogers is pretty goal dependent with the aforementioned double-digit point games being boosted from a goal or an assist, but he continues to play in an attacking role for a Villa side looking to lock in on Champions League football for next season.

Keane Lewis-Potter (five percent): Ivan Toney's absence was Lewis-Potter's gain at the weekend as he entered the starting XI for Toney and scored his first goal since December. With Toney's return uncertain, Lewis-Potter could continue to start for a Brentford side that doesn't face a top-six team in the table until Championship Sunday at home against Newcastle.