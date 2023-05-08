Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 36

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (16-percent rostered): Johnstone returns as a streaming option with a home matchup against Bournemouth in Gameweek 36. It's been rough the last three weeks for Johnstone, but facing the Cherries isn't a matchup to fear for fantasy managers.

DEFENDERS

Ezri Konsa (26 percent): Konsa is a locked-in starter for Villa and has scored more than eight fantasy points in two of the past three matches. Konsa and Villa face Tottenham at the weekend, which hurts their clean sheet chances but offers plenty of opportunities for floor points from defensive actions.

Jakub Kiwior (8 percent): Kiwior has back-to-back starts in the heart of Arsenal's defense scoring four points against Chelsea and 13 points during this past weekend's 2-0 win over Newcastle. Kiwior is no guarantee to continue starting above Rob Holding, but it seems like he has the job for now. He's worth a flier for managers needing defensive help as an option on a team fighting for the Premier League title.

MIDFIELDERS

Facundo Buonanotte (11 percent): It's not a waiver article without mentioning another upcoming Brighton talent which brings us to Buonanotte. The midfielder has started three of Brighton's past four matches while scoring a goal and providing an assist across his last six played. He has plenty of competition for starts but is yet another fantasy option on a club full of rewarding pickups this season. It's a tough matchup against Arsenal this week, but Buonanotte is one to watch at a position that doesn't have much on the wire of late.

Theo Walcott (five percent): Walcott has been starting a ton with his only non-appearance in the starting XI being the recent trip to Newcastle after six-straight starts. The returns have been solid in half of those starts with three games over 10 fantasy points despite only scoring twice and providing an assist. Midfield doesn't have much to be excited about these past few weeks so Walcott provides depth and has attacking upside even on a relegation-bound Southampton side.

FORWARDS

Noni Madueke (30 percent): It's back-to-back starts for Madueke and back-to-back solid efforts as he's scored 17 points with a goal against Arsenal and 9.5 points in 75 minutes at the weekend against Bournemouth. Chelsea have a ton of players to threaten Madueke's playing time, but a young player in good form can't be ignored for a club who are having a dreadful season.

Dango Ouattara (43 percent): Ouattara has started back-to-back matches in the absence of Marcus Tavernier, scoring seven and 11.5 points without a goal. Ouattara has a goal and three assists on the season, but he has also shown the ability to generate points without goal involvements. With three games left, the only matchup to fear is next week against Manchester United.