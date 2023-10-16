Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 9

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Mark Flekken (38-percent rostered): Flekken is the streaming pick of the week, as he's home against a Burnley side averaging less than one goal per match. While he missed the match before the break, it was because of illness and he should be back for this contest. If not, Thomas Strakosha would be the starting goalkeeper again.

DEFENDERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri (four percent): Ait-Nouri suffered a concussion suffered in the match prior to the break, so that's the main thing to watch out for. If he starts, he's recently been playing more of a role on the wing for Wolves while still being eligible for clean sheet points on Fantrax. Hugo Bueno and Matt Doherty are the likely options to replace Ait-Nouri in the starting XI if he can't go, while Nelson Semedo would start on the other side. All three are worthy streaming picks against Bournemouth who are the lowest scoring team in the league.

Jamaal Lascelles (15 percent): Speaking of low-scoring teams, Lascelles and Newcastle have a home matchup against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 9, making the center-back a worthy candidate for a stream. He's started three straight matches in all competitions and while there's not much attacking upside, he makes tackles and clearances while having a strong chance at a clean sheet against Palace. Of note, Sven Botman still has a chance to return to the XI if he returns training before this match.

MIDFIELDERS

Jack Harrison (38 percent): If you missed Harrison last gameweek, you missed a 23.5-point performance with a goal and assist during Everton's 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Somehow, the winger has only gained eight percent in rostership since last week, but he needs to be added in all formats where still available as this week's priority pickup. Given that he started when probably not 100-percent fit, that's a good sign for future playing time. The matchup this week against Liverpool is difficult, but Harrison was fairly matchup proof in prior seasons at Leeds United.

Nicolas Dominguez (12 percent): Dominguez has started three straight matches after recovering from a hamstring injury and scored in one of those starts. He'll probably never be much of an attacking threat with just five goals over his past four seasons at Bologna, but the midfielder is a tackling machine with 12 in those three starts. Throw in a prime matchup against relegation threatened Luton Town and Dominguez is a decent streaming option in the midfield.

FORWARDS

Luis Sinisterra (six percent): Sinisterra could receive his first start at the weekend for an aforementioned Bournemouth side that are struggling for goals. Sinisterra has yet to make a start for the Cherries, but he's posted over six Fantrax points in just 62 minutes in his last two appearances off the bench. The winger flashed upside in 19 appearances with Leeds United last season, scoring five goals while taking 28 shots, creating nine chances and crossing seven times.

Chris Wood (three percent): Wood is the likely beneficiary of an injury to Taiwo Awoniyi, as the New Zealand forward could start a bunch of games over the remainder of the month. Wood isn't that exciting with just nine goals in his last three seasons, including this campaign, but he's still a starting No. 9 for a Premier League club, making him worth picking up as starting forwards don't pop up often on the waiver wire. Another possibility is Divock Origi, who hasn't been fully fit since joining Forest on loan more than a month ago.