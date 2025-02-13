FPL Gameweek 25 Differentials: Christopher Nkunku Stock Up

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

GOALKEEPER

Kepa returned to the Premier League this season and has revived his career a bit at Bournemouth, who are on a nice run of form. He's kept four clean sheets in his last eight games in all competitions, making 29 saves. With a matchup against Southampton, a clean sheet is always possible and he has better than a 30-percent chance to do so, according to the odds.. Bournemouth have a great run of fixtures with Southampton, Wolves, Brighton, Spurs, Brentford and Ipswich in the next six.

DEFENDER

Robertson and Liverpool have another double gameweek, so if you aren't already loaded up on their assets, Robertson could be a differential move. Wolves at home and Villa away offer a good opportunity to pick up some clean sheets, as well.

On the downside, Robertson failed to create a chance or have a shot in the draw at Everton and he was subbed off for Kostas Tsimikas. With 66 set pieces, no Liverpool player has taken more set than the left-back this season, which is where most of his fantasy output comes from. He's failed to register an assist since the end of November against Real Madrid, and he's yet to have a goal or assist in league play. At his peak, Robertson was near 10 assists almost every season for the Reds.

MIDFIELDERS

Ouattara has been moved to a more central and consistent role following the injuries to Evanilson and Enes Unal. Despite recent matches against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, he had a hat trick and has totaled five shots on target with three chances created. He's been an excellent solution for the Cherries and the recent return of Marcus Tavernier shouldn't change his status. Bournemouth have some great fixtures ahead and don't blank in Gameweek 29, so he could be someone you move to from Anthony Gordon.

Malen could be starting up front for Aston Villa this weekend, as Emery will have to make a late decision on the fitness of Ollie Watkins. Villa have a double gameweek with home fixtures against Ipswich Town and Liverpool, so there should at least be one start in Malen's future after going 66 minutes in the recent FA Cup win against Tottenham. He may not be a long-term move, but with more than 90 minutes expected across two matches, he could be a cheap differential that's needed late in the season.

Nkunku should enter the starting XI for the recently injured Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu. The Frenchman started in the FA Cup against Brighton, but in the full 90, he failed to register a shot. In five Europa Conference League starts, he scored five goals and assisted three, though that was against weaker competition. At a minimum, he should be set for more minutes going forward which is all you can ask from a forward who has struggled to get on the pitch in league play.

FORWARD

Assuming he's fit, there's reason to expect Ferguson should see immediate minutes with West Ham. Due to recent injuries to Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville, the Hammers have utilized Lucas Paqueta as a false nine a couple times and left their only true striker, Danny Ings, on the bench.

If Ferguson can jump into a starting role, matches against Brentford and Leicester City are surely to produce goals. The Irishman has only had two starts this season for Brighton but will be linking up with his former manager, Graham Potter, who might be able to revive the scoring ability he once had.