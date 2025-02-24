FPL Gameweek 27 Differentials: Mikkel Damsgaard the Brentford Engine

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Jorgensen may not have had an ideal performance against Aston Villa, with the second Marco Asensio goal almost all his fault. He has conceded six goals in three Premier League matches since coming in as the starter, but he's made at least three saves in each game which means he has picked up a bonus FPL save point.

In the next two matches, Chelsea face both Southampton and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. Both sides are bottom three for goals scored, averaging less than a goal per game. Jorgensen is a cheap goalkeeping option and despite it being against Arsenal, does have a match in Gameweek 29.

DEFENDERS

Wan-Bissaka has always been seen a solid defensive right-back, but he's also scored twice and assisted twice in the last 16 matches for West Ham. His most recent assist came against Arsenal at the Emirates where he linked up with Jarrod Bowen. Helping matters, West Ham also kept their first clean sheet since Graham Potter took over as manager (six matches), limiting Arsenal to two shots on target.

Wan-Bissaka has played further forward when Potter has opted for a back three, which has been the case more often than not. He's created two chances in two of his last four matches and face relegation-favored Leicester City next.

James played his first full 90 minutes since returning from injury in Sunday's loss against Aston Villa. Despite having only played 602 Premier League minutes, he's taken 24 set pieces, 16 of them being corners. He plays two of the bottom three teams at home in the next two games, with Southampton and Leicester both off the back of 4-0 losses.

In seven 2025 appearances (five starts), he's created 10 chances, attempted five shots, scored a goal, and assisted in all competitions. The worry is that he's dealt with hamstring injuries for a couple years and on short weeks, he's far from certain to be in the starting XI every match.

MIDFIELDERS

Son hasn't been at his best over the course of this season, but he's still managed to rack up six goals and provide nine assists. Two came in his most recent game against Ipswich Town, bringing him to three goals and four assists in his last 10 matches in all competitions.

Despite facing Manchester City in Gameweek 27, he's scored four goals and provided four assists in his last 10 matches against last season's champions. A game against Fulham in blank Gameweek 29 also make the Spurs captain a strong option.

Damsgaard is not Brentford's most popular FPL option, but he's flying under the radar as a provider. Only Mohamed Salah has had more assists this season, as Damsgaard has split set pieces with Bryan Mbeumo, helping him to nine assists.

He's created at least one chance in each of his last 10 games, leading to five assists. Brentford face Everton and Aston Villa at home in their next two matches before travelling to Bournemouth in a blank Gameweek 29.

Doucoure came back from his suspension to score and assist against Manchester United. That made it two goals and an assist in his last three Premier League starts, which came from five chances created and seven shots.

Doucoure has worked well with Beto, who has scored five in his last four Premier League matches. While Carlos Alcaraz stood out in the Crystal Palace win, it's clear Doucoure is still favored to start. Everton face Brentford, Wolves and West Ham in their next three games before their fixtures turn, and they will play the top four in order, as it currently stands from Gameweeks 30 to 33.

FORWARD

Delap has scored two goals in his last three Premier League starts despite taking five shots against Spurs without scoring. His goal against Aston Villa brought him up to 10 league goals for the year, a total only 11 other players in the league have managed.

Ipswich have some fixtures that he can potentially take advantage of over the next few weeks, with Man United, Crystal Palace away and Nottingham Forest. They aren't the best matchups, but United are struggling as a whole, Palace haven't looked the best at home and Forest have fallen apart a few times in recent matches.

Ipswich are five points adrift from safety and will need goals from their star striker to help them catch Wolves, who are their opponents in Gameweek 31.