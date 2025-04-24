FPL Free Hit Draft for Blank Gameweek 34

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

In Gameweek 34, the Free Hit is going to be a popular strategy following the rescheduling of two fixtures to accommodate the FA Cup semi-finals. That means there will be no games for Manchester City, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The Free Hit chip allows FPL managers to replace their entire team for one week, and they won't have to worry about rostering players from teams without a game.

Maximize Your FPL Points with a Gameweek 34 Free Hit Strategy

Top Goalkeeper Picks for Gameweek 34 in Fantasy Premier League

Pope is a strong option for goalkeeper with a home match against Ipswich Town. Despite a disappointing result in GW 33 against Aston Villa, Newcastle had an incredible performance in their previous home game where they kept a clean sheet and won 5-0. Pope has three clean sheets in his last six matches and should give the home side a good opportunity against Ipswich, who have scored the third fewest goals in the league and failed to score in their last game against Arsenal.

Defenders to Target for Your Gameweek 34 Free Hit

Alexander-Arnold returned from injury in Liverpool's last game against Leicester City with a tremendous left-footed effort, the first left-footed goal of his career. The full-back has nine goal involvements this season, which include three goals and six assists.

Liverpool have 14 clean sheets this season, more than any other side in the Premier League. Spurs have lost four and drawn one of their last five away matches, failing to score on three occasions. The match would also confirm Liverpool as league champions with a win.

Ait-Nouri has a brilliant fixture in Gameweek 34 as Wolves welcome Leicester City. The wing-back has scored four goals and provided six assists this season. He had both in his last home game against Spurs, and Wolves have two clean sheets in the past four. In his last 10 games, he has taken 11 shots, including four against Ipswich, the last game against a side in the relegation zone.

Sessegnon is a player that not many would have imagined rostering this season. With a match against Southampton, he's rated as the top defender in our Player Rankings.

In FPL, he's listed as a defender, but he's been playing on the right wing the last few matches, starting over the likes of Adama Traore and Emile Smith Rowe at times. Harry Wilson has returned from injury, so Sessegnon will have to fight off another player for starts. In his last seven Premier League appearances (four starts), Sessegnon has scored three goals and provided two assists from six shots on target and five chances created.

Midfield Marvels for FPL Success in Gameweek 34

Salah has been in his worst run of form in the Premier League this season without a goal in his last four games. He still attempted seven shots against Leicester and created two chances without return. His best chance struck off both posts and came back out without going in.

This game against Spurs will be unique as Liverpool have an opportunity to win the league at Anfield. In 16 games against Spurs, Salah has scored 11 goals and provided four assists, including two of each in the game away from home earlier this season, and a goal and assist in the game at Anfield last season. He will also be keen to chase more Premier League records for goals and assists in the last five games of the season.

Mbeumo has the power to pick up massive scores, and when you are taking a one-week punt, he is the type of player who can elevate you into having a great week. He scored twice and provided an assist last week against Brighton. In his last five Premier League games, he's created 13 chances and attempted 12 shots.

Barnes has started each of the last six Premier League games and has had an attacking return in each, totaling four goals and three assists. He's been an effective goal scorer throughout the season, and this recent form has brought him to an impressive nine for the campaign. In his last six starts, he's taken 19 shots and created eight chances.

Newcastle have a brilliant home fixture against Ipswich, who have conceded 71 goals throughout the season. His biggest threat would be the return of Anthony Gordon, who has been back for three games as a sub but hasn't been able to manage more than 28 minutes in that time.

Semenyo is one of many Bournemouth options who could fit into this team. Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three matches against Manchester United, who have lost three of their last four in the Premier League and will have one eye on their Europa League semi-final.

In his last five Premier League games, Semenyo has only scored once but has taken 19 shots and created 10 chances.

Iwobi has nine goals and five assists this season with two goals and two assists coming in their last six games. Fulham face Southampton this week, who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League, losing seven of their last nine games and conceding 21 in their last seven home games.

One area for concern is Iwobi's recent returns coming from thin underlying stats. His two goals in his last six have come from five shots on target, and his two assists have come from four chances created.

Must-Have Forwards for a Winning FPL Free Hit in Gameweek 34

Isak is a must-have asset for this week, having scored 21 goals and provided six assists in his 30 games this season. In his last eight matches, he's scored five goals and provided one assist. He also scored in the Carabao Cup final during that time.

He takes on Ipswich, who have conceded the third most goals this season. In the meeting between the sides earlier in the season, he scored a hat trick to pick up a brilliant FPL score.

Cunha takes on Leicester this weekend, who are the least in-form team in the league over the last five games, compared to Wolves, who have won each of their last five games. The Brazilian returned from his elongated suspension with a goal off the bench against Spurs before a strong performance against Man United where he created a chance and put his only shot on target.

He's scored 14 goals and provided four assists this season and will be looking to impress as he eyes a move to another Premier League club.

SUBSTITUTES

The key with a Free Hit bench is to have players with consistent minutes who you can rely on if one of your starters becomes unavailable. Sa is a logical goalkeeping option with Leicester only scoring once in the last 10 games.

Wood can be a good option as the first outfielder on your bench, as he is one of the top scorers in the league with 19 this season. He also scored his first goal since his injury against Spurs.

Kerkez could be a strong defensive option against Man United, who have only scored one goal in their last four Premier League games.

James would be a simple option to finish off the bench in the unlikely event that three of your starting players don't take part. They play Everton, who have failed to score in two of their last four games.