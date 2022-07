This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for the 2022/23 Premier League season, talking futures. They look at the title odds where Manchester City are again favored to win it all. Can Erling Haaland win the Golden Boot in his first season or will Mohamed Salah hope for revenge on Son Heung-Min after this past campaign? The season is back and so is Kits & Wagers.

Odds discussed during show attained from DraftKings.