Newcastle vs. Everton: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Newcastle look to secure their place in the Champions League next season when they host Everton at St. James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies lost 1-0 to Arsenal over the weekend, which dropped them to fourth place in the table. They're still in a good position to get back into Champions League, but they'll likely need all three points from this match to do so. They were held to a scoreless draw with Everton in the previous meeting and will be looking to have a better day offensively.

Everton have been brilliant under David Moyes and the positive results continued last weekend in a 2-0 win against Southampton. It's Everton's seventh win under Moyes, which has vaulted them to 13th place in the table. It's a massive accomplishment considering they were fighting against relegation in the first half of the season.

Due to injuries, Newcastle have been forced to change their formation late in the season and most recently, Callum Wilson came into the XI for Alexander Isak. Everton are fresh off a Goodison Park farewell and could change a few things up for the finale.

All projected and confirmed lineups can be seen at the RotoWire lineup pages.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Newcastle vs. Everton

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Isak missed Newcastle's match against Arsenal and they desperately need him fit and available for their attack to thrive.

He remains a doubt for this match, and will likely get every opportunity to return to the XI unless Eddie Howe rules him out at Friday's press conference.

Isak has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season, scoring 23 goals from a variety of methods.

He's incredible with his attack positioning to make runs off the opponent's back line, he consistently dribbles by opponents to create his own shot, and he's an aerial threat in the box, which is massive in this match because Everton are going to be missing both of their starting center-backs.

Isak has scored in three of his last five matches, and I like the value on him to score at -163.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Player Shot on Target

The best way to slow Newcastle down is to play a low block against them. Of course, Everton will try to press at times out of their mid-block, but more often than not, Newcastle are going to push them back into a low 4-4-2 defensive block.

When that happens, Newcastle typically look to make aggressive passes out wide to their wingers or they allow Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali to try and create space centrally.

When facing a low block like Everton's, more often than not a team has to settle for shots from outside the box, which is where Guimaraes thrives.

He has had a shot on target in his last three matches, and I like him to have another one on Sunday at +110.

Betting on Team Total Goals

With Everton likely missing both James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle will have a perfect opportunity to rack up goals.

Even though they were held scoreless in the previous meeting, Newcastle created 2.1 expected goals on 13 shots, even with Isak missing from the lineup.

Everton have had a problem all season defending crosses. They're near the bottom of the Premier League in crosses allowed into the penalty area and now don't have their best two aerial threats available.

Everton also love to press out of their mid-block and play a high defensive line, which is another scary prospect without their top center-backs.

Newcastle have been brilliant offensively at home this season, scoring 40 goals in 18 matches. I like the value on them to have over 2.5 goals in this match at +110.

Newcastle vs. Everton Betting Picks

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer (-163)

Bruno Guimaraes Shot on Target (+110)

Newcastle Team Total Over 2.5 goals (+110)

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.