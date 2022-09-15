Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Parlays for EPL Gameweek 8

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

My picks were undefeated last week. Of course, I also didn't win any of them as every match was postponed. After the majority of the league got some added rest, Gameweek 8 features just seven matches, so this will be a smaller article than usual. We're covering three matches at Kits & Wagers, so check out the show if you want some more betting options.

Record: 17-9-1. Up $697 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Southampton at Aston Villa

Aston Villa to beat Southampton at +105

I went against Southampton in the match that didn't happen last weekend and I'm going against them here. They've had some success in the early season, but I still don't think their much different from last season and I still don't like their midfield without Romeo Lavia or Oriol Romeu. Ibrahima Diallo started next to James Ward-Prowse two weeks ago and only made it 56 minutes. Villa haven't started the season well, but they gained some confidence after getting a point from Man City last time out and I think their talent will eventually lead to wins. That starts in this spot where you can get better than even odds on them to win.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Newcastle and Leicester City at Tottenham

Parlay: Newcastle ML -225 versus Bournemouth and Tottenham ML -210 versus Leicester City = +113 odds

This parlay almost seems too obvious with both Newcastle and Tottenham sitting around -200 to win. I'm always worried when putting Tottenham in a parlay and that doesn't change with this one. They're coming off a midweek loss in Portugal and Leicester City are hungry for points. Still, just because a team needs points doesn't mean it's going to happen. Leicester have spent the last two weeks looking at their place in the table and they still have tons of quality in the team. That said, Tottenham are home and I can't envision them not scoring multiple times against this leaky back line. Unless Wout Faes is an immediate revelation for Leicester, their lack of cohesion remains a worry.

As for Newcastle, I feel like they should be closer to -300 against Bournemouth and there's a chance that line creeps up closer to match time (it was -220 when I started this article). Newcastle are great at home and should control this match unless Bournemouth really ride their second half against Nottingham Forest.

EPL Best Bets for Arsenal at Brentford

No on both teams to score between Brentford and Arsenal at +130

I wanted to bet something in this Brentford-Arsenal match and while I was originally on the over, I think this will be more defensive than people think. Arsenal didn't have to play midweek and I think a rested Gunners team with Thomas Partey possibly back is bad news for opponents. I like betting Brentford at home, but I don't think they can repeat what they did in last season's meeting (2-0 win in opener). It doesn't feel great to take this bet in an Arsenal match because they can score on anyone, but I think a healthy Brentford back line will put up a fight and I'm hoping that'll be enough to keep things more defensive.

EPL Betting Picks Gameweek 8

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.