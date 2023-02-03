Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 22

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Maybe the most important news of the transfer window was that Moises Caicedo is not being transferred and is staying at Brighton. From tweeting an almost-goodbye to Brighton and sitting out training, it's back to normal for Caicedo. And with that news, I'm looking to bet Brighton a couple ways in Gameweek 22.

Record: 45-33-1. Up $1,417 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Brighton

Brighton -2 corners in the first half against Bournemouth -115

How should you bet a potential Brighton smash? There are a couple clear plays with the most popular maybe being Brighton -1.5 at -105. While I like that bet, I think betting corners is slightly safer because it's not guaranteed Brighton will score two goals or secure a clean sheet.

Instead, I like Brighton -2 corners in the first half at -115. There's no question about how things will go early, as the home side should dominate possession and cause havoc for what could be a new-look Bournemouth back line. It'll be tough for Bournemouth to find their footing and five-plus corners for Brighton in the first half wouldn't be surprising.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Manchester United

Under 2.5 goals between Manchester United and Crystal Palace -105

Crystal Palace have been disappointing since the restart, though they managed to steal a point from Man United a couple weeks ago on a stoppage-time free kick from Michael Olise. That said, I think Palace have spent the last two weeks preparing for this match and they had that prior result to look back on. Plus, United won't have Casemiro due to suspension and they've played four matches since Palace last played.

Despite being away from home, I think Palace will put up a better fight in this match and that could lead to another ugly match where opportunities are limited. There's always the chance United score early and romp behind Marcus Rashford's form, but the extra break for Patrick Vieira has to mean something, right?

EPL Best Bets for Liverpool at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton double chance against Liverpool -110

Are Liverpool still good? It doesn't seem like it. I think Wolverhampton will eventually get some wins under Julen Lopetegui and while this may not be the match for it, they should put up a fight against Liverpool. In recent Cup matches between them, Wolves didn't look like a noticeably worse side. Both teams rotated a bit and outside of a Harvey Elliott goal out of nothing, Wolves were probably better in the 1-0 loss on Jan. 17.

I initially had a corner bet ready to go, but I'll leave those to Kits & Wagers. Instead, I'm on Wolves to get at least a point from this match. With a couple weeks to work in new signings, I think Lopetegui will feel pretty good going into this one and at about even odds, I'm riding with the home side.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Brighton and West Ham at Newcastle

Parlay: Brighton to beat Bournemouth -290 and Newcastle to beat West Ham -160 = +118 odds

I already bet on Brighton, but there's an obvious Saturday parlay that's hard to pass up. You can get Brighton -290 to win and Newcastle -160 to win for +118 odds on a parlay. Newcastle won't have Bruno Guimaraes, but I don't think that'll prevent them from topping what has been a mostly bad West Ham team this season. Simple as that.

