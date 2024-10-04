Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 7

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's been a busy month for Premier League teams. The last few weeks included EFL Cup games and two rounds of UEFA competition. The upcoming international break comes at a good time for the content creators, but more importantly the managers who are trying to figure out their teams. Will struggling sides like Southampton or Wolves have answers before the break? Probably not.

Record: 8-8. Up $40 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Leicester City

2-3 goals scored between Leicester and Bournemouth +105

The one thing you can say about Steve Cooper's Leicester City is that they battle. They almost stole a point at Arsenal last weekend and have fought their way to three points in six matches despite games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa. While they know how to fight, I'm not sure they know how to win.

I've grown fond of goal-band bets in recent weeks and this feels like another spot that will finish 1-1 or 2-1 to either side. You could bet those three results and still finish in the positive with 1-1 at +450 odds, while a straight draw is +260.

I don't think Leicester are built to get clean sheets, but I don't think Bournemouth's attack is as good as it looked in the first half against Southampton last match. This feels like a grind-it-out match with the winner possibly getting a late goal off the counter. I'm just hoping if that happens, it's the third goal of the match.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Brentford

SGP: Brentford double chance and BTTS vs. Wolves +105

I took this exact bet last week in 6 Bets in 6 Minutes for Brentford's match against West Ham, and there are no reasons not to take it again. I feel similar for this matchup. Brentford are at home and shouldn't drop full points against a bottom-half side.

Wolves have been bad this season, but they're strong on the counter and fight for goals every match. In fact, despite sitting at the bottom of the table, they've scored in every match but the opener against Arsenal in which Matheus Cunha didn't start because of injury.

Brentford aren't full strength and don't have the quality to control a match for 90 minutes, leaving a team like Wolves to get chances in front of net.

EPL Best Bets for Ipswich Town at West Ham United

SGP: West Ham first goal + Ipswich under 1.5 goals -105

I initially wrote down 2-3 goals scored for this match, but both defenses have been so bad that it seems like this has the chance to go off the rails. If this ended 3-2 to either side it wouldn't be surprising. Julen Lopetegui is finding it difficult to make things work in the early season and removed Mohammed Kudus and Emerson at the break in their last match.

While Ipswich Town are showing a lot of fight, similar to Leicester, their back line seems to make one massive mistake every match. While I doubted this team early in the season, they're fighting for points and draws and the two Liam Delap goals against Aston Villa were impressive. Still, taking three points at a desperate West Ham team seems unlikely.

I don't trust West Ham (hence no play on West Ham moneyline -125), but their only home league games this season have been against Villa, Man City and Chelsea. In fact, the only teams they've allowed more than one goal to this season are those three and Liverpool in the EFL Cup. I considered both teams to score, but because of the desperation in this spot for West Ham, I don't want to get burned by a possible clean sheet.

And so, it's kind of a different SGP that involves less than two Ipswich goals and West Ham bagging the opener.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 7

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2023: 45-69-2. Down $1,482 on $100 bets.

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.