Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester United vs. West Ham

After securing their spot in the Europa League final, Manchester United look for a tune up against West Ham on Sunday.

Manchester United have had a nightmare season in the Premier League, as they sit in 15th place and have yet to reach the 40-point mark through 35 matches. They played a heavily rotated squad last weekend against Brentford and don't be surprised if it's something similar Sunday.

West Ham sit in 17th place and have survived relegation. For their remaining three matches, it's all about improvement heading into next season under Graham Potter. The Hammers drew with Tottenham last match, but they haven't won a match since Feb. 27 against Leicester City.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester United vs. West Ham

Predicting Anytime Goalscorer in Manchester United vs West Ham

West Ham have struggled in front of net under Graham Potter, but Jarrod Bowen has been a bright spot.

Potter has been switching between a 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1, but in either system, Bowen operates in the right-half space and has done a brilliant job creating chances. He's scored 10 goals this season, including three in his last five appearances.

Ruben Amorim's system requires the full-backs to push high up the pitch, and when West Ham counter, that space out wide on the right for Bowen is there to do damage.

West Ham created 2.8 expected goals and Bowen scored in the previous meeting, so I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +225.

Analyzing Player Shots for Manchester United vs West Ham

Despite Manchester United's struggles offensively under Amorim, they're taking a decent number of shots, and most of them have come from Alejandro Garnacho.

He operates as one of the two 10s in Amorim's 3-4-3 system and is one of the few players on United who can actually dribble by opponents to create his own shot.

He's averaging 3.48 shots per 90 minutes, which is by far the most for Manchester United, and he's taken 15 shots in his last five appearances.

West Ham play a low block and invite a lot of low quality shots from distance, so I like the value on Garnacho to have over 3.5 shots at +137.

Total Goals Betting Strategy for Manchester United vs West Ham

Despite Manchester United playing in some high-event matches recently, their offense has been quite poor this season. They haven't been effective at breaking down low blocks like the one West Ham is going to play against them.

They have no wingers who can consistently beat defenders one on one, they have no aerial threats in the box and they have no way of playing through the middle. West Ham have been much improved defensively under Graham Potter, allowing only 1.32 xG per 90 minutes, compared to the 2.01 they were allowing under Julen Lopetegui.

Still, West Ham have struggled to create chances under Potter. In his 15 matches in charge, they're only averaging 1.08 non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes.

I like the value on under 2.5 goals at +110.

Manchester United vs. West Ham Betting Picks

Jarrod Bowen Anytime Goalscorer (+225)

Alejandro Garnacho Over 3.5 shots (+137)

Under 2.5 goals (+110)

