Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest look to rebound from a 2-0 loss to Brentford on Thursday when they travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace for Monday night football.

Crystal Palace dominated Aston Villa 3-0 and are in the FA Cup final for the first time since 2016. The Eagles have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League, but with a good run to end the season, they could find themselves in the top 10. They lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest back in October and will be out for some revenge Monday.

Nottingham Forest's Champions League hopes are slipping through their fingers. The 2-0 loss to Brentford on Thursday dropped them to sixth place after spending most the season in the top four. They need three points Sunday to keep this dream season from ending in disappointment.

Premier League Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Chris Wood has been amazing this season. He's turned back the clock, mainly because he's a perfect fit for Nottingham Forest's system.

He's scored a whopping 19 goals in the Premier League, most of them as a big target in the box when Forest send in crosses. He's also been intelligent at finding space and making runs off the back line when Forest break in transition.

Crystal Palace's defending of crosses and box defending has been poor recently and it's the main reason they conceded a combined 10 goals to Manchester City and Newcastle.Palace have also struggled in transition defense.

I like the value on Wood to find the back of the net, just like he did in the previous meeting, at +175.

Betting on Player Shots

The main creator for Crystal Palace has been Eberechi Eze.

He's the one operating between the lines and in the half spaces pulling defensive blocks apart. Crystal Palace like to create a box midfield and play through him and Ismaila Sarr, which has been really effective.

With any space Eze is afforded, he'll often fire a shot, with most of them coming right outside the 18-yard box. He's averaging 3.58 shots per 90 minutes, which is the sixth highest rate in the Premier League.

In the previous meeting, he had six shots and I wouldn't be surprised if he had a similar amount Monday.

I like the value on him to have over 3.5 shots at -120.

Betting on Total Goals

Nottingham Forest's style of play usually sets up for low-event matches.

They are one of the few teams that don't press high or really even pressure the ball, as they'll sit in a 4-2-4 low block and look to cut off any passes going to the middle. They invite teams to funnel the ball out wide to try and send in crosses, which they are capable of defending.

Crystal Palace aren't that effective of an offensive team at getting into the penalty area. They've been effective in transition breaks and have hit a lot of shots from outside the box, but they're averaging the second fewest box entries in the Premier League.

This match ended 1-0 in the prior meeting and I wouldn't be surprised if something similar happens Monday. I like the value on under 2.5 goals at -110.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest Betting Picks

Chris Wood Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

Eberechi Eze Over 3.5 shots (-120)

Under 2.5 goals (-110)

