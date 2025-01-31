Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Tottenham

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Tottenham hope to stop the bleeding when they travel to the GTech Stadium for a London Derby with Brentford.

Brentford got a much needed 2-1 win in their last match against Crystal Palace, which closed the gap on Fulham for a spot in the top half of the table. However, Tottenham battered them the last time they faced off, so they'll be out for revenge on Sunday.

Tottenham lost once again last Sunday to Leicester which now makes it six losses in their last seven Premier League matches. Injuries have take a toll across their backline, but that doesn't change the fact that they are now closer to being relegated than finishing in the top seven. To say they need a win on Sunday would be putting it lightly.

Premier League Best Bets for Brentford vs. Tottenham

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Coming into this match Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Timo Werner are all out, which means the man up top is going to be Richarlison once again.

He's scored in back-to-back matches since returning from injury. It's easy to forget just how productive he was last season when he was healthy. He scored 11 goals in only 16.9 90s and led the team with a 0.58 xG per 90 scoring rate.

Brenford's defense has struggled this season ranking in the bottom five of expected goals allowed, so I love the value on him to find the back of the net again at +200.

Betting on Anytime Assist

The man who has supplied a lot of Brentford's goals this season has been Mikkel Damsgaard.

He's played a number of different roles, but he usually drops deep in build up to receive the ball or makes runs if the striker drops deep to set up a teammate for a goal.

This season he leads the team with seven assists and 13 passes that have led to a goal. He's also second on the team in passes leading to a shot.

With how bad Tottenham's defense has been, Brentford are going to have plenty of opportunities in this match, so I like the value on Damsgaard to have an assist in this match at +240.

Betting on Team Total Goals

Tottenham's defense since the injuries has been awful. Since November 1st, they have allowed the second most expected goals in the Premier League.

This is a terrible matchup as well, Tottenham desperately struggle defending in wide areas as they've allowed the third most crosses into their penalty area, while Brentford has completed the third-most.

Brentford is always one of the best teams in the Premier League at creating from set pieces and this season is no different: they are third in xG per set piece. Tottenham has struggled defending them, ranking 18th in xG per set piece allowed.

So, I like the value on Brentford over 2.5 goals at +162.

Brentford vs. Tottenham Betting Picks

Richarlison Anytime Goalscorer (+200)

Mikkel Damsgaard Anytime Assist (+240)

Brentford Team Total Over 2.5 goals (+162)