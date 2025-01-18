Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Everton vs. Tottenham

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Everton are looking for their first win under new manager David Moyes when they host Tottenham at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton were poor in David Moyes' return on Wednesday, losing to Aston Villa 1-0. The Toffees are firmly in the relegation fight and need to start putting the ball in the back of the net or they are going to find themselves in the Championship next season.

Tottenham are also going through a bad run at the moment. They have injuries galore across their backline and have only won one of their last nine Premier League matches. They hammered Everton 4-0 earlier this season, which should give them confidence going into this fixture.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Everton vs. Tottenham

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Everton are going to sit in a compact defensive block because Tottenham are going to try and create a five man midfield in their 2-3-5 formation.

That means there's going to be space out wide for Tottenham's wingers to try and beat Everton's fullbacks in one-on-one situations. If can do that, they're going to be able to send in plenty of crosses, which is something Everton have struggled defending.

The most likely man to get on the end of those crosses is Dominic Solanke. He's scored seven Premier League goals this season, mainly as a target man in the box.

At +200, I like the value on him to find the back of the net.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Player Shots

Going on that same theory with Tottenham's wingers in one-on-one situations, they also have been doing a great job of creating their own shot.

Down the right wing, Dejan Kulusevski is someone that is always looking to cut inside and get on his preferred left foot to get off a shot. This season he's averaging 1.71 shots per 90 minutes and has been held to one shot in their last four matches, but they've been playing a lot of high pressing teams lately.

Against Everton's low block, look for him to have some looks around the 18-yard box and to have at least two shots in this match.

Betting on Goalkeeper saves

Jordan Pickford is constantly under siege in Everton's goal. Since the Toffees play such a passive structure, teams are often firing shots from all over.

He's been decent this season, having a +1.2 post shot xG plus/minus, which is slightly above average. He's only averaging three saves per 90 minutes, but over their last five matches when they've played some of the best offensive teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Bournemouth, he's averaging 4.2 saves per 90 minutes.

I like the value on him to have more than 3.5 saves at -120.

Everton vs. Tottenham Betting Picks

Dominic Solanke Anytime Goalscorer (+200)

Dejan Kulusevski Over 1.5 shots (-138)

Jordan Pickford Over 3.5 saves (-120)