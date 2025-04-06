Soccer Betting
Premier League Predictions: Odds & Bets for Leicester City vs. Newcastle

Written by 
BJ Cunningham 
Published on April 6, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Newcastle look to keep the momentum going towards a finish in the top five when they travel to take on Leicester City on Monday.

Leicester's relegation to the Championship is almost certain at this point. They lost to Manchester City on Wednesday, which makes it eight straight losses in all competitions for the Foxes. Ruud Van Nistelrooy is seemingly out of ideas and it doesn't look like things will get better in the next two months

Newcastle are flying high after winning the Carabao Cup and beating Brentford 2-1 on Wednesday. Prior to Gameweek 31, the Magpies sat in sixth place with a game in hand over the rest of the teams battling for Champions League football. They only trail Chelsea by two points and Manchester City by one point, so getting three points in this spot is a must for Eddie Howe's side. 

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Premier League Best Bets for Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

This may be one of the most obvious anytime goalscorer bets of the season. The price is high, but it's still worth it to take Alexander Isak to find the back of the net. 

Leicester are in a predicament. They're staring relegation in the face and can't sit back in their low block for too much longer. Theoretically, they need points, so there's a chance they're more aggressive out of possession in this match.

Unfortunately, that would play right into how Newcastle want to operate because they're much better when playing direct than building out of the back. When Leicester have tried to press this season, it hasn't been successful, so Newcastle should have tons of chances in this match.

Newcastle's attack is reliant on Isak in attack, as he's bagged 24 goals this season and has a 0.69 xG per-90 minute scoring rate. 

I like him to find the back of the net at -170.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM.

Betting on Anytime Assist

Jacob Murphy has been the man providing Isak with a lot of his goals this season.

Since Newcastle are now facing a lot of teams like Leicester who play low blocks against them, that often means their wingers need to be able to beat the opposing full-backs to send in crosses.

Murphy has been doing that well recently, providing an assist for Isak in the Carabao Cup final and against Brentford on Wednesday. For the season, he has nine assists and is in the 99th percentile among Europe's top five leagues for assists per 90 minutes.

I like the value on him to have another assist in this match at +250.

Betting on Team Total

Leicester's offense is a complete embarrassment right now.

Relying on a 37-year-old Jamie Vardy may not be the best thing for the Foxes or any team trying to stay in the Premier League. Over their last 10 Premier League matches, Leicester have only scored against Tottenham.

Going further, in their last 15 matches they've only scored four goals and have been shutout in 12 of them. Despite falling behind 2-0 inside the first 30 minutes against Manchester City, they only mustered two shots for the entire match Wednesday.

In the previous meeting against Newcastle, they failed to score and only ended up creating 0.2 expected goals.

I like the value on Leicester not to score in this match at +137.

Leicester City vs. Newcastle Predictions

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show.

